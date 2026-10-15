The British Army has released official salary figures for infantry roles across its enlisted and officer ranks

Infantry Soldiers, Guardsmen, and Paratroopers all begin on the same base salary according to the Army's recruitment website

Infantry Officers command a notably different pay bracket, reflecting the leadership responsibilities attached to commissioned rank

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The British Army has published official salary figures for its infantry personnel, detailing how much enlisted soldiers and commissioned officers earn across the service's frontline ground combat roles.

The British Army published official salary figures for infantry roles across its enlisted and officer ranks. Credit: Joe Giddens

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According to figures listed on the British Army's official recruitment website, all enlisted infantry soldiers begin on a base salary of £27,282 per year, regardless of which of the three core infantry roles they fill.

The three enlisted positions covered under this pay figure are the Infantry Soldier, the Infantry Guardsman, and the Infantry Paratrooper. While they share the same starting salary, each role carries a distinct set of responsibilities and demands.

Infantry Soldiers are described as among the Army's most active personnel, regularly deployed on operations, peacekeeping missions, and frontline assignments.

Infantry Guardsmen serve at the centre of the Army's combat capability, taking on specialist infantry skills and global deployments in positions that the Army says few soldiers in other roles ever occupy.

Infantry Paratroopers face perhaps the most physically demanding assignment of the three. The role requires soldiers to parachute into hostile territory and complete objectives on the ground, demanding exceptional fitness, mental resilience, and specialist training before deployment.

Officer Pay Reflects Leadership Responsibility

For those who rise to commissioned rank, the pay structure differs considerably. Infantry Officers earn between £35,925 and £42,948 per year, a range that reflects the weight of commanding soldiers in what the Army describes as its most demanding operational environments.

The Army characterises Infantry Officers as dynamic leaders who hold responsibility for directing its most critical combat capability.

The salary gap between enlisted soldiers and officers is consistent with the broader pay structure across the British Army, where commissioned roles attract higher earnings in recognition of the leadership and decision-making burden they carry.

The publication of these figures offers a transparent look at what the British Army pays the personnel at the core of its ground combat force, from the soldier parachuting into hostile territory to the officer directing operations on the frontline.

New Zealand opens Army to non-citizens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted how Ghanaians and other non-citizens could join the New Zealand Defence Force. The eligibility rules included permanent residents and holders of New Zealand Residence class visas with indefinite stay.

The opportunity could open a new path for migrants seeking to build a lasting future in New Zealand, although successful applicants must meet medical, physical and criminal-record requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh