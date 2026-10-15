Canada's immigration authority IRCC announced seven Express Entry categories targeting skilled workers in high-demand sectors of the economy

The categories cover professionals in healthcare, STEM, trades, education, transport, and workers with French-language proficiency

The announcement drew over 666,000 views on X, with African professionals among those who stand to benefit most from the new pathways

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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has named seven categories of skilled workers it is actively recruiting through the Express Entry immigration system, as the country continues to grapple with persistent labour shortages across critical industries.

IRCC posted the announcement on its official X account on 14 October 2026. The post attracted considerable attention, accumulating over 666,000 views on the platform.

Canada’s IRCC names seven Express Entry categories for skilled workers, including healthcare, STEM, trades and French speakers Image credit: LUDOVIC MARIN, Adam Hester/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada's 7 Express Entry categories

The seven categories currently open under Express Entry are: medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience; healthcare and social services professionals; tradespersons; educators; professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations; professionals in transport occupations; and workers with French-language proficiency.

The selection reflects sectors where workforce gaps have been most acute in recent years, with healthcare and the skilled trades consistently ranking among Canada's most in-demand fields.

What Express Entry means for applicants

Express Entry is Canada's primary system for managing permanent residency applications from skilled workers abroad. Candidates are ranked through a points-based system, but those falling within the listed categories may receive invitations through category-based draws. These draws allow IRCC to target specific groups of workers directly, regardless of their overall ranking score, giving them a significant advantage in the application process.

For African professionals, the announcement opens concrete pathways to Canadian permanent residency. Those working in medicine, engineering, and education are directly addressed by the categories. Workers with French-language proficiency are also highlighted as a priority group, a detail likely to draw interest from candidates in francophone African countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The breadth of the seven categories signals that Canada is casting a wide net across both high-skill professional roles and essential service occupations, reflecting the scale of the labour shortfall the country is working to address.

Canada names 2 barriers to permanent residents' citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had outlined two specific circumstances under which a foreign national holding permanent resident status could be permanently barred from obtaining Canadian citizenship.

The situations apply to conduct that occurred while the individual already held permanent resident status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh