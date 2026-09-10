The New Zealand Defence Force has outlined eligibility conditions that go beyond citizenship for those wanting to join its military

Permanent residents and holders of a New Zealand Residence class visa with indefinite stay are among those who can apply

The NZDF confirmed that individual roles may carry additional requirements beyond the four general conditions all applicants must meet

The New Zealand Defence Force has confirmed that joining its military is not limited to citizens, with permanent residents and certain visa holders also eligible to serve.

New Zealand shares how to join the military. Photo credit: NZ Defence Force

Source: Facebook

Details published on the NZDF careers portal set out four baseline conditions every applicant must meet before their application can be considered. Candidates must be medically and physically fit, at least 17 years old at the time of applying, and must have turned 18 by the time they finish recruit training. A clean criminal record is also required.

Who can join the New Zealand military

On the question of who qualifies by nationality, the NZDF confirmed that New Zealand permanent residents are eligible, as are holders of a New Zealand Residence class visa with indefinite stay. The Defence Force noted, however, that recruits who join under this category take on the personal responsibility to apply for New Zealand citizenship as soon as they become eligible to do so.

This development carries particular relevance for Africans and other migrants who have built lives in New Zealand and may be weighing a military career as part of settling permanently in the country.

Additional requirements for specific NZDF roles

Beyond the four general conditions, the NZDF made clear that individual career paths within the force may involve further criteria. Roles that demand specialised technical knowledge, higher academic qualifications, or elevated physical standards could come with additional screening, depending on the position being pursued.

For anyone unsure whether they meet the necessary requirements, the NZDF encouraged prospective applicants to go ahead and submit their application anyway. Recruiters would then work through the specific criteria with each individual on a case-by-case basis, the organisation stated.

Source: YEN.com.gh