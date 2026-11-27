Travellers from Ghana to Nigeria can choose from several airlines operating flights to Lagos and Abuja

Ticket prices vary depending on the destination, airline, travel period and type of booking

Passengers travelling during the festive season may face higher fares due to increased demand

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Travelling from Ghana to Nigeria by air remains a convenient option for individuals visiting the country for business, tourism, family gatherings and other engagements.

Ghana to Nigeria flights: Ticket prices, travel requirements and booking guide. Image credit: BBC

Source: UGC

Several airlines operate flights from Accra to Nigeria, offering passengers different ticket prices, departure schedules and baggage allowances.

With the Christmas festivities approaching, travellers planning to visit Nigeria may benefit from booking their tickets early to secure more affordable fares.

Flight ticket prices from Accra to Nigeria

Checks on flight booking platforms on November 27, 2026, showed that passengers travelling from Accra to Lagos could purchase tickets starting from GH₵2,006.

Those travelling to Abuja could also find tickets starting from GH₵2,504, depending on their preferred airline and departure date.

Below are some advertised flight ticket prices from Ghana to Nigeria.

Destination Booking platform Starting price Accra to Lagos FlyXworld GH₵2,006 Accra to Lagos 12Go GH₵2,286 Accra to Lagos Wego GH₵4,059 Accra to Abuja FlyXworld GH₵2,504 Accra to Abuja 12Go GH₵3,217

Sources:

A direct flight from Accra to Lagos takes approximately one hour and 10 minutes, while passengers travelling to Abuja can reach their destination in about one hour and 45 minutes.

Airlines and how to book tickets

Several airlines operate flights between Ghana and Nigeria, including:

Africa World Airlines

Air Peace

United Nigeria Airlines

Ibom Air

ValueJet

ASKY Airlines

Passengers can purchase tickets directly through the official websites of these airlines or through reputable travel agencies and online booking platforms.

Travellers are encouraged to compare prices across multiple platforms, check baggage allowances and review cancellation policies before making payments.

Ghanaian citizens can generally travel to Nigeria without a visa for short visits under the ECOWAS free movement arrangement. However, passengers must carry acceptable travel documents and confirm entry requirements before departure.

Disclaimer: The ticket prices listed are advertised fares at the time of writing and are subject to change depending on travel dates, seat availability and airline charges.

Accra to Kumasi flight prices in 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Africa World Airlines and PassionAir are the two main airlines operating direct passenger flights between Accra and Kumasi in Ghana.

Flight ticket prices vary depending on the airline, departure date, booking period and the type of ticket selected by passengers.

Travellers flying from Accra to Kumasi or vice versa can compare available fares, with the journey generally taking about 40 minutes.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh