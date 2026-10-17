Ghana and the US V!rgin Islands have agreed to establish a recruitment partnership for nurses and teachers

The two sides are expected to sign a formal agreement in November 2026

The initiative aims to create employment opportunities for Ghanaian professionals abroad

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Ghanaian nurses and teachers could soon have another opportunity to work abroad following a new recruitment arrangement between Ghana and the United States V!rgin Islands.

US territory moves to recruit qualified nurses and teachers from Ghana. Image credit: LinkedIn, Donald Trump

Source: UGC

The two governments have agreed to formalise a partnership that will allow qualified Ghanaian professionals to take up employment in the Caribbean territory.

The arrangement is expected to help address shortages of healthcare workers and teachers in the US V!rgin Islands while providing international employment opportunities for Ghanaians.

Ghana and US V!rgin Islands reach agreement

The development follows discussions between Ghanaian government representatives and senior officials of the US V!rgin Islands administration.

The Ghanaian delegation included officials from the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Job Creation and the Office of the President.

The meeting took place at Government House on St. Thomas, where officials discussed ways to address staffing challenges in the territory's healthcare and education sectors.

Governor Albert Bryan Jr.'s administration has been seeking qualified professionals to fill positions that have proved difficult to staff locally.

Both parties are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in November 2026 to establish the recruitment framework.

Requirements for Ghanaian applicants

Although the proposed agreement presents an opportunity for Ghanaian professionals, the authorities have yet to announce the application requirements.

Details concerning salaries, qualifications, the number of available positions and recruitment procedures have also not been disclosed.

The development forms part of Ghana's broader Labour Exchange Programme, which seeks to secure international employment opportunities for skilled workers.

Check out the Facebook post below:

In September 2026, Ghana signed a similar agreement with Columbus, Ohio, to facilitate the recruitment of Ghanaian nurses.

The latest arrangement could extend such opportunities to teachers once the agreement is formally signed and recruitment begins.

Four nurses arrested for alleged theft

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested four nurses employed at the Dr Amegashie Herbal Clinic after they were caught allegedly stealing from the company.

The incident came to light after the owner of the facility discovered severe financial leaks in his business operations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh