Qualified Ghanaian nurses are set to gain access to employment opportunities in the United States after Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Columbus, Ohio

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said the new MoU goes beyond recruitment, stressing that any deployment arrangement must protect the rights and welfare of Ghanaian health workers

The new partnership builds on the existing Sister-City relationship between Accra and Columbus, as well as the Ghana Labour Exchange Programme, both of which supported earlier arrangements

Qualified Ghanaian nurses are set to have access to employment opportunities in the United States after a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Government of Ghana and the City of Columbus, Ohio.

Ghana's Ministry of Health signs a new Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Columbus, Ohio, to create job opportunities for nurses. Image credit: Ministry of Health.

Source: Facebook

The new employment pathway was announced by the Ministry of Health in a communique published on its official X account at 12 pm on September 12, 2026.

According to the ministry, the partnership builds on the existing Sister-City relationship between Accra and Columbus, as well as the Ghana Labour Exchange Programme, both of which have laid the groundwork for this latest agreement on the ethical recruitment and deployment of Ghanaian nurses.

Details of the Ghana-Columbus Nurses MoU Deal

In the communique, the Ministry of Health explained that the agreement was signed by the Ministries of Health and Labour, Jobs and Employment, following months of technical discussions with their American counterparts.

It said the deal sets the stage for more detailed arrangements on the ethical recruitment and deployment of Ghanaian health professionals, particularly nurses.

The Minister for Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the MoU goes beyond ordinary recruitment, stressing that any deployment arrangement reached under it must protect the rights, welfare, and professional interests of Ghanaian health workers.

He explained that the new partnership builds on the existing Sister-City relationship between Accra and Columbus, as well as the Ghana Labour Exchange Programme, both of which have supported similar arrangements in the past.

The minister assured that the ministry will continue pursuing partnerships that create decent jobs for Ghanaian health professionals abroad, in line with Ghana's Migration Policy, international best practices, and global standards, while ensuring that the welfare and professional rights of those recruited remain protected.

The communique from the Ministry of Health is below.

Ministry recruits medical officers and dentists

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the Ministry of Health had earlier announced the commencement of recruitment for the 361st batch of Medical Officers and Dentists who had completed their housemanship and received verification from the Medical and Dental Council.

The exercise opened on July 8, 2026, with eligible applicants required to apply through the ministry's dedicated online recruitment portal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh