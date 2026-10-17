The United Kingdom published an updated list of 119 countries cleared for automatic financial data sharing with Britain in 2026

Several African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, featured on the UK's latest transparency roster

The data-sharing initiative operates under the Common Reporting Standard, a global framework designed to combat tax evasion

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The United Kingdom has published its updated list of jurisdictions approved for the automatic exchange of financial account information, confirming 119 countries as eligible partners for the 2026 reporting cycle.

The disclosure carries significant weight for financial institutions operating within Britain, as it defines which foreign tax authorities they are required to report account data to as part of their regulatory compliance duties.

UK lists 119 countries eligible for its Automatic Financial Information Exchange in 2026. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the common reporting standard requires

The programme is structured around the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), a globally adopted framework that governs the cross-border sharing of financial account details between tax authorities.

Its central purpose is to close loopholes that allow individuals to conceal assets abroad and to strengthen transparency in international finance.

Under the arrangement, financial institutions submit account information directly to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which then coordinates the exchange with partner jurisdictions.

Authorities described the qualifying countries as those that "have committed to automatic exchange under the Common Reporting Standard and are expected to exchange information with the UK."

African nations on the UK's 2026 list

Several African countries are featured on the confirmed roster, reflecting the continent's growing engagement with multilateral financial oversight.

Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, Mauritius, and Seychelles all appear as active participants, each having established reciprocal data-sharing arrangements with the United Kingdom.

Their inclusion underscores the widening reach of global financial cooperation efforts and signals that tax authorities across Africa are increasingly aligned with international standards designed to curb illicit financial flows.

The breadth of the 2026 list, spanning 119 jurisdictions across multiple continents, points to continued momentum behind efforts to build a more transparent global financial system.

UK visa rules for military families

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UK Home Office had published immigration rules outlining a dedicated visa route for foreign military personnel and civilian defence employees stationed in the country.

Members of NATO forces and employees of the Australian Department of Defence qualified, along with their partners and dependent children.

However, the route came with a notable restriction that could have affected how long-term applicants planned their future in the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh