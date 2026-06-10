The Ghana Police Service arrested four staff members at the Dr Amegashie Herbal Clinic following financial discrepancies

The owner of the medical facility confirmed that the employees systematically diverted the income of the business

The law enforcement operatives scheduled the detained personnel to appear before the court on Friday, June 12, 2026

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four workers employed at the Dr Amegashie Herbal Clinic after they were caught allegedly stealing from the company.

The incident came to light after the owner of the facility discovered severe financial leaks in his business operations.

Ghana Police Service arrest four staff members of Dr Amegashie Herbal Clinic for alleged theft. Image credit: iStock, BBC

Source: UGC

In a video posted on TikTok by @newssentretv on June 10, 2026, the owner of the clinic explained that his workers have been stiffening the facility's income.

He expressed deep sadness over the situation, noting that the arrested suspects were actually unemployed nurses who were waiting to be employed by the government.

The herbal clinic operator indicated that he decided to give the young nurses a lifeline by hiring them to save them from joblessness. Instead of showing dedication, the staff members chose to systematically divert the cash flowing into the private clinic.

The enterprise operator explained that youth must be trustworthy so that companies can fully employ them without fear of collapse. The suspects remain in police custody and are expected to face formal prosecution on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Netizens discuss the arrest of four nurses

The viral video has sparked an intense debate among online observers regarding worker loyalty, monitoring systems, and the harsh realities of running a business.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

cocoluxuryautomobile said:

"U need software to solve this problem."

Nana Kow Bosomtwi wrote:

"Private mpo nie na aban."

Kollins posted:

ken agyapong said if you open a business that u will not be there dnt open at all.

Anthony Baako argued:

"The problem is that most of your employers don’t pay workers well. If you fail to pay workers well, they will pay themselves. Get that principle right and work on it."

1pholower shared:

"Hmmmmm, my momo business is collapsing because of this ungodly nature of nipa."

The TikTok video below shows Dr Amegashie's Herbal Clinic sharing details of the arrest of his four nurses.

Authorities arrest 10 Senior High School students

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that at least 10 students from Alliance High School in Kiambu County have been arrested in connection with a fire incident that occurred at the institution on the night of Wednesday, June 3.

According to the school administration, the incident involved a fire outbreak at a mattress store within the school compound, triggering panic among students and staff.

Source: YEN.com.gh