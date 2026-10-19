Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Monday, October 19, 2026

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to give way to sunny weather across most of the country during the day

Localised rain and thunderstorms could develop over the middle, transition and northern sectors later in the day

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Monday, October 19, 2026, signalling a mixed but largely dry day ahead for most Ghanaians.

According to GMet, the morning will begin with partly cloudy skies over the majority of the country.

Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms and rain today, October 19, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

As the hours progress, sunshine is expected to take hold and dominate conditions for much of the day, offering relatively pleasant weather for those heading out during the midday period.

Afternoon storms possible in northern and middle sectors

Despite the sunny outlook for most of the country, residents in the middle belt, transition zone and northern sectors should prepare for a shift in conditions as the afternoon approaches.

GMet has warned that localised rain and thunderstorms are likely to develop over these areas later in the day.

Ghanaians in the affected regions are advised to stay alert to changing conditions, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities or farming.

Sudden downpours accompanied by thunder can pose risks to road users and those working in open spaces, so keeping an eye on the sky as the day progresses is advisable.

For the southern parts of the country, including Greater Accra, the Western Region and the Central Region, the forecast suggests a largely dry and sunny Monday with no significant rainfall expected.

GMet continues to monitor atmospheric conditions and may issue updates throughout the day should the situation change.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 6-day power outage in Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had announced a planned maintenance exercise affecting several communities in the Accra West Region from Sunday, 18 October 2026, to Friday, 23 October 2026.

The outage was scheduled to run for eight hours daily, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, across Gbawe, Darkuman, Anyaa Market, Bulemin, Medie, Oshiyie, and several other areas.

ECG had posted the notice on its social media pages on Saturday, 17 October, giving residents several days' warning ahead of the six-day disruption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh