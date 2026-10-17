The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a power outage affecting multiple communities in the Tema Region on Friday, October 16

ECG confirmed the outage stemmed from a fault in its network, with several areas, including Army Recruits Training School and Bright Cement, affected

Engineers were deployed to address the fault as Ghanaians continue to express concern over the frequency of power disruptions

The Electricity Company of Ghana has confirmed that a network fault caused a power outage affecting several communities within its Tema Region on Friday, 16th October, 2026.

In a statement posted to its ECG, it identified the affected locations as Doryumu, Wildlife Gate, Army Recruits Training School, Recycling, Twin Quarries, Cedar Quarries, Inzag, Bright Cement, Mawu be ji be, and surrounding areas.

ECG reports network fault as TEMA areas face power outage. Photo credit: @ecg.

Source: Getty Images

ECG network fault hits Tema communities

The state-owned power distributor attributed the loss of supply directly to a fault within its network rather than any scheduled maintenance or load management exercise. ECG did not provide further technical details regarding the nature or location of the fault at the time of the announcement.

The utility confirmed that engineers had already been dispatched to assess and repair the fault, with the restoration of power supply the immediate priority. ECG extended an apology to all customers affected by the disruption.

Outage raises concerns over power reliability

The announcement comes amid sustained public frustration over the reliability of electricity supply across Ghana. Residents in the Tema Region, which houses significant industrial and residential developments, depend heavily on consistent power access for both commercial operations and daily household needs.

ECG, which is responsible for electricity distribution across southern Ghana and operates under the oversight of the [Public Utilities Regulatory Commission](https://www.purc.com.gh/), has faced recurring scrutiny over the management of faults and the speed of restoration in recent years.

The utility has urged affected customers to exercise patience while its technical teams work to bring supply back to normal in the listed communities.

The Instagram post is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh