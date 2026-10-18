ECG announced a planned maintenance exercise affecting several communities in the Accra West Region from Sunday, October 18, 2026, to Friday, October 23, 2026

The outage is scheduled to run for eight hours, from 9:00am to 5:00pm, across Gbawe, Darkuman, Anyaa Market, Bulemin, Medie, Oshiyie and many other areas

ECG posted the notice on their social media pages on Saturday, October 17, giving residents days' warning ahead of the 6-day disruption

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned power outage affecting several communities in the Accra West Region from Sunday, October 18, 2026, to Friday, October 23, 2026.

The ECG announces 6-day temporary power outages in Accra West due to planned maintenance work. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ECG published the notice on its official social media pages on Saturday, October 17, 2026, giving residents days' notice before the interruption takes effect.

ECG 6-day power outages: Areas affected

The outage is scheduled to begin at 9:00am and run through to 5:00pm, lasting eight hours in total.

On Sunday, October 18, 2026, several communities, including Accra High School, National Health Insurance, Alisa, AU Village, Zenith, Vanguard and surrounding areas, will be impacted by the temporary power outages.

On Monday, October 19, 2026, communities such as Darkuman, Kokompe, Life Assembly Church, OmniBSC Bank and surrounding areas will be without electricity during the scheduled time as a result of maintenance works.

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, a wide range of communities fall within the affected zone.

These include Village of Hope, Ayawaso Township, Rockey Hills, Amamorley, Olebu Hospital Junction, Mile 7 Estate, Caledonia Hotel, Old Barrier, Kings University, Aplaku Apostolic Faith Church, State Housing Bungalow, Adodo Hotel, CMB Flat, New Fadama, Nsufa, NIC, Anyaa Market, and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, communities that will lose power during this window include Gbawe Bulemin, Gonse, Joma, Agbozoma, CP, Kotoku, Papase, Chinto, Doblo, Medie, Adanseman, Cassava Farm, Red Top, Oshiyie, and their surrounding areas.

On Thursday, October 22, 2026, Nsakina, Ga Odumase, Peace Village, Ameriya Last Stop and surrounding areas will experience power outages.

On Friday, October 23, 2026, communities that will lose power during the 9:00am to 5:00pm window include Abease, Achiaman, Obeyeyie, Ayikai Doblo and its surrounding areas.

ECG said the interruption is necessary to carry out maintenance work aimed at improving service delivery in the affected areas.

The Facebook post of ECG announcing the 6-day power outages in Accra West is below:

ECG maintenance works and service improvement

The company expressed regret over the inconvenience the outage will cause to customers in the listed communities.

Residents and businesses in the affected zones are advised to make alternative arrangements for power during the eight-hour window.

ECG regularly conducts planned maintenance exercises across its operational regions to strengthen the reliability of its distribution network.

Customers seeking further information can visit the utility's official website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh