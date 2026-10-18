ECG Announces 6-Day Temporary Power Outages in Accra West Due to Planned Maintenance Works
- ECG announced a planned maintenance exercise affecting several communities in the Accra West Region from Sunday, October 18, 2026, to Friday, October 23, 2026
- The outage is scheduled to run for eight hours, from 9:00am to 5:00pm, across Gbawe, Darkuman, Anyaa Market, Bulemin, Medie, Oshiyie and many other areas
- ECG posted the notice on their social media pages on Saturday, October 17, giving residents days' warning ahead of the 6-day disruption
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned power outage affecting several communities in the Accra West Region from Sunday, October 18, 2026, to Friday, October 23, 2026.
ECG published the notice on its official social media pages on Saturday, October 17, 2026, giving residents days' notice before the interruption takes effect.
ECG 6-day power outages: Areas affected
The outage is scheduled to begin at 9:00am and run through to 5:00pm, lasting eight hours in total.
On Sunday, October 18, 2026, several communities, including Accra High School, National Health Insurance, Alisa, AU Village, Zenith, Vanguard and surrounding areas, will be impacted by the temporary power outages.
On Monday, October 19, 2026, communities such as Darkuman, Kokompe, Life Assembly Church, OmniBSC Bank and surrounding areas will be without electricity during the scheduled time as a result of maintenance works.
On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, a wide range of communities fall within the affected zone.
These include Village of Hope, Ayawaso Township, Rockey Hills, Amamorley, Olebu Hospital Junction, Mile 7 Estate, Caledonia Hotel, Old Barrier, Kings University, Aplaku Apostolic Faith Church, State Housing Bungalow, Adodo Hotel, CMB Flat, New Fadama, Nsufa, NIC, Anyaa Market, and surrounding areas.
On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, communities that will lose power during this window include Gbawe Bulemin, Gonse, Joma, Agbozoma, CP, Kotoku, Papase, Chinto, Doblo, Medie, Adanseman, Cassava Farm, Red Top, Oshiyie, and their surrounding areas.
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On Thursday, October 22, 2026, Nsakina, Ga Odumase, Peace Village, Ameriya Last Stop and surrounding areas will experience power outages.
On Friday, October 23, 2026, communities that will lose power during the 9:00am to 5:00pm window include Abease, Achiaman, Obeyeyie, Ayikai Doblo and its surrounding areas.
ECG said the interruption is necessary to carry out maintenance work aimed at improving service delivery in the affected areas.
The Facebook post of ECG announcing the 6-day power outages in Accra West is below:
ECG maintenance works and service improvement
The company expressed regret over the inconvenience the outage will cause to customers in the listed communities.
Residents and businesses in the affected zones are advised to make alternative arrangements for power during the eight-hour window.
ECG regularly conducts planned maintenance exercises across its operational regions to strengthen the reliability of its distribution network.
Customers seeking further information can visit the utility's official website.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh