The ECG scheduled an emergency maintenance exercise across selected communities in the Tema Region on Tuesday, October 20, 2026

ECG said the planned outage will affect Juapong Township, Akwamufie, and surrounding communities for several hours

The power distributor urged residents and businesses in the affected areas to take precautions to protect their electrical appliances

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned power outage affecting parts of the Tema Region on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, as the power distributor moves to carry out emergency maintenance across several communities.

According to an official notice from ECG, the maintenance works are intended to improve service delivery within the affected areas.

ECG announces a 6-hour power outage in Tema on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Photo credit: ECG Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Customers in Juapong Township, Akwamufie, and their surrounding communities should expect electricity supply to be cut between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Areas affected by the Tema power outage

The communities in the firing line include Juapong Township and Akwamufie, both of which fall within the Tema operational zone managed by ECG.

Residents and businesses in these localities will go without power for the duration of the maintenance window.

ECG expressed regret over any disruption the exercise may cause and appealed to affected customers for their understanding, describing the works as necessary for longer-term service improvements.

What residents should do during the outage

ECG has advised all customers in the affected communities to take appropriate steps ahead of the scheduled shutdown.

This includes unplugging sensitive electrical appliances to protect them from potential damage when power is eventually restored, as voltage surges can sometimes occur after supply is reinstated.

Businesses that rely heavily on electricity are encouraged to make alternative arrangements for the duration of the outage to minimise operational disruptions.

Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

GMet weather update for today

Meanwhile, in an earlier update, YEN.com.gh had reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

GMet warned that mist or fog could reduce visibility in forested and mountainous areas early in the day.

Sunshine was expected across much of Ghana before thunderstorms and rain developed over parts of the country later.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh