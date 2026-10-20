The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Tuesday, October 20, 2026

GMet warned that mist or fog could reduce visibility in forested and mountainous areas early in the day

Sunshine is expected across much of Ghana before thunderstorms and rain develop over parts of the country later

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2026, flagging a mix of conditions across the country throughout the day.

According to GMet, residents in forested and mountainous zones should prepare for reduced visibility during the early hours of the day, as mist or fog is likely to settle across those areas.

Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts rain and thunderstorms today, October 20, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho /Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Commuters and drivers travelling through hilly terrain are advised to take extra care on the roads during this period.

Afternoon thunderstorms expected in several sectors

Once the morning haze clears, sunshine is forecast to spread across much of the country. However, the fair weather is not expected to last for the entire day.

GMet indicated that thunderstorms or rain are likely to develop later in the day over parts of the middle, transition, and northern sectors of Ghana.

Residents in these zones should factor in the possibility of wet weather when planning outdoor activities for the afternoon and evening.

The agency's update serves as a reminder for Ghanaians to stay informed about changing atmospheric conditions, particularly those living or working in areas where heavy rain and low visibility can pose safety risks.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 6-day power outage in Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had announced a planned maintenance exercise affecting several communities in the Accra West Region from Sunday, October 18, 2026, to Friday, October 23, 2026.

The outage was scheduled to run for eight hours daily, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, across Gbawe, Darkuman, Anyaa Market, Bulemin, Medie, Oshiyie, and several other areas.

ECG had posted the notice on its social media pages on Saturday, 17 October, giving residents several days' warning ahead of the six-day disruption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh