The Electricity Company of Ghana named 16 communities set to lose power for eight hours on Sunday

ECG said the maintenance exercise was part of efforts to improve electricity service delivery

Residents and businesses in the affected areas received a warning to prepare ahead of the scheduled interruption

Residents in parts of Ghana are set to wake up to no electricity this Sunday, as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned eight-hour outage affecting 16 communities and their surrounding areas on 29 November 2026.

The power distributor confirmed that the maintenance window would run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, cutting electricity supply across a string of communities in the Western and Central regions.

ECG announces 8-hour power outage in over 16 Western Region and Central Region areas on November 29, 2026. Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana Limited/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Dumsor alert: Communities affected by the outage

The 16 named locations are Awaso, Atronsu, Sefwi Bekwai, Humjibre, Ashiam, Adjakaa Manso, Bosomioso, Ewiase, Diaso, Modaso, Juabo, Jameso Nkwanta, New Obuasi, Nyinawusu, Denkyira Subin and Akwaboso.

Beyond these communities, ECG noted that other surrounding areas not specifically listed in the public notice would also be caught up in the interruption.

Read the full public notice from the ECG on X below:

ECG explains 8-hour power outage

The company described the exercise as part of broader measures to strengthen electricity service delivery, though it stopped short of identifying the specific equipment or infrastructure involved.

Planned maintenance of this kind is typically carried out to keep distribution networks running reliably over the long term.

ECG apologised for any inconvenience the outage would cause, urging residents and business owners in the listed communities to make appropriate arrangements before 9:00 am on Sunday.

With eight hours of downtime on the cards, those reliant on power for essential services or operations will need to plan carefully ahead of the scheduled work.

ECG announces dumsor in four regions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ECG announced power outages affecting parts of four regions on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

The company attributed the disruptions to separate technical problems, including an underground cable fault and challenges affecting some electricity feeders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh