The Narcotics Control Commission and Bureau of National Intelligence jointly intercepted a massive drug consignment at Tema Port on Saturday night

Five foreign nationals were arrested following a week of surveillance, while investigators pursued suspected local collaborators

NACOC warned drug cartels and their financiers that covert operations were ongoing and that all principal actors would face prosecution

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The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), working alongside the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI), intercepted approximately 2.75 tonnes of cocane at the Tema Port on Saturday night.

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), working alongside the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI), intercepted approximately 2.75 tonnes of cocane. Credit: NACOC

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Authorities valued the haul at an estimated US$412.5 million on the street.

Five foreign nationals were taken into custody following the operation, which came after a week of active surveillance. Investigators are continuing to pursue suspected local collaborators linked to the seizure.

NACOC announced the bust in a statement released on Sunday, 29 November, describing it as an intelligence-led effort to break apart domestic drug networks.

The Commission used the statement to put international drug cartels, their financiers and local intermediaries on notice, saying covert operations targeting their networks remained ongoing. It cautioned that past success in evading law enforcement offered no protection going forward.

NACOC added that it was building out its intelligence, forensic and prosecutorial capacities to ensure that arrests translate into convictions, asset recovery and the full dismantling of criminal organisations.

"The Commission will not allow the actions of a few individuals to damage the country's reputation," the statement read.

Regardless of nationality, wealth, influence or connections, the Commission said all principal actors and local collaborators would be pursued.

Ghana's borders under increased scrutiny

To strengthen its ability to intercept future shipments, NACOC said it was expanding its nationwide footprint and stepping up canine detection and interdiction measures across Ghana's airports, seaports and land borders.

The Commission also praised the government for its continued backing and acknowledged the contributions of NACOC and BNI officers who made the operation possible.

NACOC reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring Ghana does not become a haven, storage facility or transit corridor for the international drug trade, pledging to protect the country's citizens and uphold its standing on the global stage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh