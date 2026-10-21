Fresh photographs of Labadi Beach in Accra have captured the beautiful appearance of the popular coastal destination weeks after a demolition exercise

The pictures show a wide stretch of golden sand, coconut trees and a seemingly peaceful environment along the coastline

The beach's spacious surroundings and breathtaking ocean views have given the famous recreational destination an attractive appearance

Labadi Beach, one of Ghana's most popular recreational destinations, is attracting attention following the circulation of beautiful photographs showing its current appearance weeks after a demolition exercise.

New photos of Labadi Beach weeks after demolition draw comparisons to Miami Beach in the US. Image credit:gr8mxn, Freepik, Kojo on purpose

Source: UGC

The latest pictures, shared on social media, capture a stunning view of the famous beach, with its golden sands stretching along the Atlantic Ocean.

Unlike the busy scenes often associated with the destination, the photographed sections appear remarkably spacious, with large areas of open sand extending towards the shoreline.

The beautiful blue sky, coconut trees and refreshing ocean views combine to create a picturesque environment that could easily pass for a holiday destination outside Ghana.

Labadi Beach shows off its beauty

The photographs show the coastline looking relatively tidy, with fewer visible structures occupying the sandy areas.

Footprints and tyre tracks can be seen across portions of the sand, while the waves gently approach the shore.

Check out the X post below:

Another striking feature is the long line of coconut trees bordering the beach, adding natural beauty to the surrounding landscape.

Some buildings remain visible behind the trees, while the open beachfront provides an uninterrupted view of the ocean.

Beautiful coastal scenery catches attention

The bright sunshine reflecting on the sand and water further enhances the scenery, giving the area a warm and welcoming appearance.

The photographs were shared on X on October 20, 2026, by a user identified as @gr8mxn, who credited Facebook user Kojo on Purpose for the images.

Check out the X post below:

The post attracted considerable attention, recording thousands of reactions and over 150,000 views.

Although the images capture only selected portions of the beach, they offer a beautiful glimpse of how the popular Accra coastline looks following the recent demolition exercise.

Stand Dogbe spoke after Labadi beach demolition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Stan Dogbe’s explanation that the La beachfront demolition was carried out at the Labadi Beach Hotel’s request, not as part of the government’s flood mitigation programme.

The clearance included the Polo Beach Club, while a land ownership dispute and questions from the local MP have kept the operation in the spotlight.

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Source: YEN.com.gh