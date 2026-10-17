The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Accra over the next week

The power distributor published a notice on October 17, confirming the planned outages expected to affect different regions

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work in multiple regions that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas from October 19.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Accra over the next week. Credit: Ghana Grid Company

Source: Facebook

The power distributor issued a notice on October 17 indicating the planned maintenance.

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

The parts of Greater Accra to be affected include Ashaley Botwe Junction, Adenta SSNIT Flats, ICGC Bush Road, Tseaado Zion, Dome Paraku Estates, among others.

ECG also noted that there was an underground cable fault at CSIR, Ogbojo. The areas affected by this fault include parts of Ogbojo, Botwe Oldtown and Argorwu down.

ECG network fault hits Tema communities

ECG earlier said a network fault caused a power outage affecting several communities within its Tema Region.

It identified the affected locations as Doryumu, Wildlife Gate, Army Recruits Training School, Recycling, Twin Quarries, Cedar Quarries, Inzag, Bright Cement, Mawu be ji be, and surrounding areas.

The state-owned power distributor attributed the loss of supply directly to a fault within its network rather than any scheduled maintenance or load management exercise.

Electricity Company of Ghana did not provide further technical details regarding the nature or location of the fault at the time of the announcement.

The utility confirmed that engineers had already been dispatched to assess and repair the fault, with the restoration of power supply the immediate priority. ECG extended an apology to all customers affected by the disruption.

Earlier explanation for recurring dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, earlier identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

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Source: YEN.com.gh