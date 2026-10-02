Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe addressed widespread public confusion over the demolition carried out along a section of the La beach front on Friday

The exercise, conducted under National Security supervision, targeted the Polo Beach Club and other permanent structures near Labadi Beach Hotel

Dogbe raised concerns about sanitation and security risks posed by unauthorised commercial operations along the beachfront

Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe has moved to correct public misconceptions about a demolition exercise carried out along part of the La beach front in Accra, stating clearly that it had no connection to the government's ongoing flood mitigation programme.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe addressed widespread public confusion over the demolition carried out along a section of the La beach

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Dogbe said the Friday operation was conducted under the supervision of National Security and was triggered by a formal request from Labadi Beach Hotel. The clearance targeted the Polo Beach Club and a number of other permanent structures situated on the beach directly in front of the hotel.

According to Dogbe, the hotel submitted the request after raising concerns that the structures were compromising its safety, tranquillity and reputation, as well as diminishing the experience of visitors and undermining the orderly management of the tourism facility.

"Let's not get it twisted. Friday's action along a section of the beach front was not a Flood Mitigation Action by the government task force," he wrote.

He drew a clear distinction between the La beach operation and the work being carried out by the government's flood mitigation task force at separate locations, including the Kpeshie Lagoon, East Legon Boundary Road, Oyarifa and areas behind Mayfair Estates. Those activities, he explained, are focused on supporting the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources in reducing flood risk across affected communities.

Dogbe suggested that Labadi Beach Hotel would be better placed to speak to the full details behind its request.

Sanitation and Security Concerns Raised

Beyond the specific demolition, Dogbe used the opportunity to flag broader concerns about the condition of the beach front. He questioned whether the hotel was justified in seeking to reclaim the space and pointed to drone footage and other videos from the area as part of his reasoning.

"Is the Labadi Beach Hotel not right in reclaiming its beach front? I am not talking about the La Pleasure Beach, please," he said.

He also warned about the consequences of allowing unregulated activity to continue unchecked along the shoreline. "We must all be concerned about the serious sanitation issues that these unauthorised and unregulated commercial operations cause, in addition to the security risks," he added.

The demolition was carried out by personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces' 48 Engineer Regiment alongside the Ghana Police Service. The exercise has reportedly met with resistance from some residents and owners of affected structures, with security personnel maintaining a presence in the area as the clearance work continues.

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Source: YEN.com.gh