Ghanaians looking to purchase smartphones without paying the full price upfront can explore flexible payment options offered by some retailers and financing companies

These payment arrangements allow eligible customers to spread the cost of their preferred devices over an agreed period

Customers are encouraged to review repayment terms, interest charges and eligibility requirements before signing any agreement

Purchasing a new smartphone can be financially challenging, particularly for individuals with limited disposable income.

How to buy a phone on credit in Ghana and pay in monthly instalments. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, smartphone financing arrangements provide an alternative for customers who cannot afford to pay the full purchase price upfront.

Depending on the provider, customers may be required to make an initial deposit and settle the outstanding balance through regular instalments.

Companies offering smartphone instalment plans in Ghana

Several companies operating in Ghana offer device financing services, allowing eligible customers to acquire smartphones and pay gradually.

1. MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana offers a Pick and Pay Later service in partnership with EasyBuy, Sametro and M-KOPA.

According to its device financing guidelines, customers can make an initial deposit of 30% and spread the outstanding balance over three to 12 months, depending on the available package.

Customers can visit MTN offices with their Ghana Cards or check their eligibility by dialling *170# and navigating to the device financing option.

2. M-KOPA Ghana

M-KOPA allows customers to acquire smartphones after making an initial deposit. The company provides daily, weekly and monthly repayment options, depending on the agreement.

Customers can visit authorised M-KOPA outlets or its official website to enquire about available devices.

3. EasyBuy Ghana

EasyBuy provides smartphone financing services for selected brands, including Tecno, Infinix and itel.

Customers can access flexible repayment arrangements through participating outlets, including MTN offices.

4. Access Bank Ghana

Access Bank offers device financing to eligible customers looking to purchase smartphones from approved vendors.

Its mobile money-based financing package offers a repayment period of up to six months, subject to eligibility and credit checks.

5. FoneGo Ghana

FoneGo provides smartphone financing with repayment periods of three or four months on eligible devices.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and undergo identity and affordability assessments before approval.

Provider Available repayment arrangements MTN Ghana 3–12 months M-KOPA Daily, weekly or monthly EasyBuy Monthly instalments Access Bank Up to 6 months under its MoMo-based plan FoneGo 3–4 months

How to apply for smartphone financing

Although application requirements differ among providers, prospective customers can generally follow these steps:

Visit an authorised smartphone dealer or financing company

Select a smartphone that suits your budget

Present a valid Ghana Card and registered mobile number

Complete the application and undergo eligibility checks

Review the repayment agreement and applicable charges

Make the required initial deposit

Collect the smartphone and make subsequent instalment payments

Customers should compare the total repayment amount with the original retail price before committing to any financing agreement.

Some providers may temporarily restrict access to financed smartphones when customers fail to make scheduled payments.

Prospective buyers are also advised to use official payment channels and avoid transferring money to unauthorised agents.

Disclaimer: YEN.com.gh is not affiliated with any of the companies mentioned. Financing terms, device availability and eligibility requirements may vary. Readers are advised to contact the respective providers directly before making financial commitments.

Content strategist shares car loan platforms

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker and content strategist, Florence, had shared three institutions where locals can check if they are eligible to get a car through structured payment options.

She advised viewers not to rush into payments and to do research before committing fully, as many young workers and business owners are looking for ways to own a car without paying the amount at once.

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Source: YEN.com.gh