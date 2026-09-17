President John Dramani Mahama chaired an urgent meeting with security chiefs on Thursday, September 17, to address narcotics smuggling through Ghana's borders

The meeting followed a major seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of illegal substance by French customs authorities from a container shipped from Ghana

10 individuals, including four Ghana Revenue Authority customs officers, are currently being held as investigations continue

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the formation of an inter-agency task force to draw up a concrete plan to stop narcotics smuggling through Ghana's borders.

Ghana Forms Inter-Agency Task Force to Combat Narcotics Smuggling at Borders

Source: UGC

The directive came out of an emergency meeting Mahama personally chaired with senior security officials on Thursday, September 17. The task force has been given a two-week window to present a detailed roadmap of recommended measures.

What prompted the urgent security meeting

The gathering was convened in direct response to a string of significant seizures linked to Ghana, most notably the interception by French customs authorities of nearly 3.9 tonnes of illegal substance found inside a container that had been shipped from the country.

Officials at the meeting reviewed ongoing investigations into recent narcotics cases flagged at Ghana's ports, along with an assessment of the security frameworks currently in place at border entry points.

Mahama was briefed that 10 individuals are currently in custody as part of the investigations, among them four officers from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Facebook post below provides more details about the emergency meeting the President of Ghana held with his security agencies.

Beyond the immediate arrests, the meeting yielded a set of fresh proposals aimed at strengthening Ghana's detection and prevention systems at its borders.

The newly formed inter-agency task force has been charged with translating those proposals into a clear, actionable roadmap to be submitted within a fortnight.

The move signals a shift towards a coordinated, multi-agency approach to securing Ghana's ports and borders against the movement of illegal substances, with the presidency taking direct oversight of the process.

Irene Opare recalls working for Rawlings and appeals to Mahama for help. Image credit: RealIreneopara, Metro TV

Source: TikTok

Actress Irene Opare emotionally appeals to Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Ghanaian actress Irene Opare became emotional as she opened up about her relationship with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and appealed for support from President John Mahama.

During an interview with Nkonkonsa, the actress was asked whether the NDC had adequately rewarded her years of loyalty and service. She responded in the negative and clarified that her involvement began before the formation of the party.

According to Irene Opare, she considers herself a member of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) tradition because she worked with the Information, Culture and Education Department at the old Parliament House.

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Source: YEN.com.gh