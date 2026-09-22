Jessica Hartog, a 34-year-old beautician and spa owner, appeared before the High Court in Accra alongside three other accused persons

The case centres on a 40-foot container intercepted in Dunkirk, France, in September 2026, with its contents valued at around US$260 million

All four accused persons pleaded not guilty and were remanded into custody, with their next court appearance set for October 13, 2026

A 34-year-old beautician from East Legon has been arraigned before the High Court in Accra over her alleged role in the exportation of approximately four tonnes of suspected narcotics from Ghana to France.

East Legon 'big girl' Jessica Hartog among four arraigned over Ghana-France narcotics shipment. Image credit: Don Tsegah, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Jessica Hartog, the owner of Euros Spa, is one of four individuals now facing charges connected to the case.

The other accused persons are businessman Desmond Koranteng Curiel, who also goes by Paul Kweku Yeboah or "Biggs"; Musah Attah, known as "Kromo"; and Kweku Otchere.

How the Ghana-France narcotics case unfolded

The matter came to light following the interception of a 40-foot container at Dunkirk, France, in September 2026.

The container, which had been shipped from Ghana, was outwardly loaded with plastic waste. French authorities allegedly found prohibited substances concealed within the consignment.

The shipment has been estimated to carry a street value of approximately US$260 million.

Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) subsequently launched an investigation into individuals allegedly linked to the shipment.

Hartog and Curiel were apprehended by NACOC officers at Ashaley Botwe on September 12, while Otchere was arrested at his East Legon residence on the same date. Musah Attah turned himself in at NACOC headquarters on September 14, according to the prosecution's account presented in court.

Searches connected to the arrests allegedly yielded three firearms, ammunition, four luxury vehicles, passports and various sums of money.

Jessica Hartog's position in court

Hartog was identified in court as Curiel's fiancée. She reportedly told investigators that she did not know the nature or specifics of his business dealings.

All four accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

The High Court remanded them into lawful custody pending further proceedings. Their next scheduled court appearance is October 13, 2026.

A fifth suspect, Dutch national Jos Leijdekkers, also known as "Bolle Jos", has been reported to be at large.

The prosecution confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend any other individuals who may have been involved in the alleged shipment.

Hartog has not been convicted of any offence, and all allegations against her remain subject to determination by the court.

The Instagram video on the arrest and arraignment of Jessica Hartog.

East Legon socialite arrested in NACOC bust

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a popular East Legon socialite reportedly arrested with two other Ghanaians in connection with a NACOC investigation into an alleged smuggling network linked to Bolle Jos.

The report also examined claims that law enforcement seized three luxury vehicles and detained the socialite’s female associate and protege.

The case is connected to the seizure of 167 bales of illicit white powder in France, with an estimated street value of $225 million.

Allegations involving one of Europe’s most wanted smugglers and a high-profile Ghanaian figure have raised fresh questions about the scale of the network.

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Source: YEN.com.gh