Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng and Accra Academy headmaster Robert Coleman presented GH¢20,000 in cash and three laptops to the students who represented the school at NSMQ

The gesture recognised the students' hard work, dedication, and impressive performance representing Accra Academy at the 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale held at the University of Ghana

Kissi Agyebeng is himself an alumnus of Accra Academy, having obtained his O-Level and A-Level certificates at the school before proceeding to study law at Legon

Students who represented Accra Academy at this year's fiercely contested NSMQ campaign have received a special reward, presented with GH¢20,000 in cash and three laptops for their historic run at the competition.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng presents GH¢20,000 and laptops to Accra Academy's 2026 NSMQ team. Image credit: Tina News.

Source: Instagram

The donation comes after Accra Academy reached the NSMQ grand finale for the first time in the school's history, going up against eight-time champions PRESEC-Legon and two-time champions St Augustine's College (AUGUSCO) in the 2026 grand finale.

Held at the University of Ghana's Premier Domes on September 10, 2026, the contest saw PRESEC-Legon emerge victorious with 40 points, ahead of Accra Academy's 33 and AUGUSCO's 27, handing PRESEC a record-extending ninth NSMQ title.

Despite falling short of the trophy, Accra Academy's run to the final was widely celebrated as a landmark achievement for the school, popularly known as the "Blɛoo Boys."

Old students of the school had already rallied behind the team ahead of the finale, pledging a full educational fund covering scholarships for every team member, both locally and abroad.

Kissi Agyebeng honours Accra Academy's NSMQ team

In a video shared by Tina News GH on Instagram, the Special Prosecutor was seen arriving at the school to present the GH¢20,000 cash reward and three laptops to the students, accompanied by Headmaster Robert Coleman.

According to details provided by the blogger, the presentation was held on the school's premises shortly after the team's return from the grand finale, with staff and students gathered to celebrate the achievement.

The gesture aimed to recognise the students' hard work, dedication, and impressive performance in representing Accra Academy on the national stage.

Agyebeng's involvement carried extra weight given that he is himself an alumnus of the school, having obtained his O-Level certificate there in 1994 and his A-Level certificate in 1996.

PRESEC winners got their own Rolls-Royce treatment

Businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, an old student of PRESEC-Legon, showed up at the Premier Domes shortly after his alma mater was declared NSMQ champions and gave the victorious students a ride in his 2026 Rolls-Royce, a gesture that quickly became one of the standout moments of the celebrations.

The sight of the champions piling into the luxury vehicle drew widespread attention from PRESEC supporters online, blending academic achievement with the kind of celebratory flourish more commonly associated with sports championships.

Dr Ofori Sarpong's connection to the school runs deep as an alumnus himself, and his visible show of pride resonated strongly with fans following the competition.

Kevin Taylor's NSMQ prediction resurfaces after final scores

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a prediction made by media personality Kevin Taylor ahead of the 2026 NSMQ grand finale went viral after the results closely matched what he had forecast.

Taylor had tipped St Augustine's College to score in the high 20s, Accra Academy in the 30s, and PRESEC in the 40s, a forecast that closely mirrored the actual final scoreline of 40, 33, and 27 points, respectively.

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Source: YEN.com.gh