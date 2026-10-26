Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, October 26, 2026

Sunny and hot conditions are expected to dominate most parts of Ghana, particularly the northern sector

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to hit parts of the middle and coastal sectors from mid-afternoon

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, October 26, 2026, warning residents in the middle and coastal sectors to prepare for possible thunderstorms and rainfall later in the day.

According to GMet, much of the country will enjoy sunny conditions with some cloud cover during the afternoon hours.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to experience thunderstorms this afternoon, October 26, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The northern sector is expected to experience particularly hot weather throughout the forecast period.

Thunderstorms forecast for coastal and middle sectors

Conditions are set to shift for communities in the middle and coastal zones, where thunderstorms or rain are anticipated to develop from mid-afternoon and continue into the evening.

Residents in these areas are advised to take note of the changing weather as they plan their activities for the rest of the day.

The extreme northern areas face a separate concern, with slight haze expected to linger throughout the forecast period.

What Ghanaians should expect this afternoon

In summary, the day's weather pattern splits the country into distinct zones. The north faces dry, hot, and hazy conditions, while the south and middle belt brace for unsettled weather with the likelihood of storms.

The rest of the country can expect a largely sunny afternoon, though scattered cloud cover may reduce temperatures in some areas.

GMet regularly issues weather updates to help Ghanaians plan around shifting atmospheric conditions, particularly during transitional periods in the weather calendar.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Monday, October 26, 2026.

Forest and hilly areas faced reduced visibility that morning due to misty conditions across the country.

Thunderstorms were on the cards for several parts of Ghana as the afternoon progressed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh