The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its morning weather update for Monday, October 26, 2026

Forest and hilly areas face reduced visibility this morning due to misty conditions across the country

Thunderstorms are on the cards for several parts of Ghana as the afternoon progresses

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Ghanaians heading out early on Monday, October 26, 2026, should prepare for a day of shifting and unpredictable weather, according to the latest forecast from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

The agency warns that misty conditions are likely to cut visibility significantly in forest zones and hilly terrain during the morning hours.

GMet warns of reduced visibility and scattered rain across parts of Ghana today, October 26, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Motorists and commuters travelling through those areas are advised to take extra care on the roads.

Along the western coast, there is also a possibility of rainfall during the morning period, adding another layer of caution for residents and those with early outdoor plans in that part of the country.

GMet's weather forecast for the rsst of day

As the day wears on, conditions are expected to brighten up for a time. GMet forecasts sunny intervals during the afternoon, offering a brief respite before the weather turns again.

However, the sunshine is not expected to last. Thunderstorms and rain are anticipated to affect parts of the middle belt, coastal zones, and inland areas later in the day.

Those in these regions should keep an eye on conditions throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Whether you are navigating the morning mist in a highland community, dealing with coastal drizzle out west, or bracing for an afternoon downpour in the interior,

Monday's weather calls for a little extra preparation before stepping out the door.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces planned power outage for today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that several communities in the Central Region faced a seven-hour electricity cut on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The ECG published the maintenance notice just two days before the scheduled outage, drawing attention online.

Residents across Saltpond, Anomabo, Mankessim, and nearby areas were among those affected.

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Source: YEN.com.gh