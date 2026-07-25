Videos showing Abu Trica’s high-end fleet on flatbed trailers driving through town have gone viral across Ghanaian social media

The spotted vehicles include his iconic Tesla Cybertruck, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, and BMW i8 Roadster

The public transfer of the vehicles has sparked intense public speculation over whether his physical assets are also being extradited or surrendered to U.S. federal authorities

The drama surrounding popular social media figure Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, has taken another surprising twist.

Eyewitness videos circulating online show his impressive multi-million-dollar fleet of luxury vehicles being transported on heavy-duty car hauliers through the streets of Accra.

Abu Trica’s exotic fleet spotted in transit despite his extradition. Image credit: 1957 news, Ghana Headlines

Source: UGC

Among the cars spotted in transit were his custom-painted Tesla Cybertruck, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, and BMW i8 Roadster.

The unexpected public move comes months after law enforcement agencies confiscated his assets as part of a joint Ghanaian-U.S. operation into an alleged $8 million international romance scam scheme.

Concerns over asset extradition and seizure status

The unusual movement of the high-profile vehicles has raised urgent questions among members of the public, with many wondering if the high-value assets are being flown out to the United States alongside him.

U.S. court filings indicate that federal prosecutors are pursuing civil forfeiture proceedings against Abu Trica’s properties.

Watch the TikTok video of Abu Trica's cars below:

Under cross-border legal cooperation agreements, assets acquired through proceeds of crime can be impounded or transferred under police guidance to secure storage centres or maritime ports ahead of official forfeiture orders.

State security authorities have yet to confirm the exact final destination of the luxury convoy.

This video provides additional context on the U.S. government listing Abu Trica's mansion and luxury vehicles for asset forfeiture.

US releases aerial view of Trica's mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the U.S. Attorney's Office released aerial images showcasing Abu Trica's expansive mansion and luxury vehicles, allegedly linked to a multi-million-dollar romance fraud case.

This case unfolds against the backdrop of intricate scams targeting vulnerable individuals, raising significant concerns about online safety and the tactics employed by fraud networks.

Source: YEN.com.gh