Asante Akyem North MP OK Frimpong has been in Dutch custody since his arrest at Schiphol Airport on May 10, 2026

Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor confirmed the November 18 extradition hearing date during a Citi FM interview

Two separate bail applications filed on behalf of the detained MP have both been rejected by Dutch authorities

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The extradition hearing for Asante Akyem North Member of Parliament Ohene Kwame Frimpong, popularly known as OK Frimpong, has been fixed for November 18, 2026, with the lawmaker continuing to be held in Amsterdam.

OK Frimpong’s Netherlands case: Extradition hearing date announced as two bail bids rejected. Image credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Source: Facebook

Majority Chief Whip and South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor disclosed the development on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, during an interview on Citi FM.

His comments came roughly five months after OK Frimpong was detained at Schiphol Airport upon arriving from Ghana on May 10, 2026.

OK Frimpong bail applications rejected

Dafeamekpor confirmed that two attempts to secure the MP's release had been turned down by Dutch authorities.

"The extradition hearing will take place on the 18th of November 2026. He is still in custody. He's still in the hands of the Dutch government in Amsterdam. We have done two applications, one substantive, one appeal for his bail, but they all got refused," he said.

He indicated that Parliament's focus had now shifted entirely to the upcoming substantive hearing.

"So we are preparing to deal with the substantive hearing of the matter on the 18th of November," Dafeamekpor added.

He also disclosed that Parliament was working on a formal statement regarding the MP's status.

Accusations against Frimpong and Parliament's response

OK Frimpong's detention has drawn sustained public attention in Ghana, with reports linking the case to allegations of money laundering and romance scams.

The MP has previously denied any connection to romance scam activities, stating he was only informed of a money laundering allegation at the time of his arrest.

Court documents cited in more recent reports outlined allegations that OK Frimpong and alleged co-conspirators ran schemes targeting victims through romance, inheritance and gold-related stories.

The reported indictment contains 18 counts and alleges that an account connected to New Grace Restaurants was used to receive proceeds from the schemes. All allegations remain unproven in court.

Parliament had previously engaged Ghana's diplomatic mission in The Hague and arranged legal representation for the detained MP.

With the November 18 date now confirmed, the hearing is expected to be a pivotal moment in determining whether extradition proceedings move forward.

The Facebook post on

Asante Akyem North seat can't be declared vacant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga’s defence of Asante Akyem North MP Kwame Ohene Frimpong’s seat in Parliament.

The dispute centres on whether Frimpong’s detention in the Netherlands excuses his absence under Article 97(1)(c) of Ghana’s Constitution.

Ayariga warned that declaring the seat vacant could create a dangerous precedent if MPs were arrested on allegedly trumped-up charges. Parliament has yet to make a formal decision as Frimpong’s legal proceedings continue in the Netherlands.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh