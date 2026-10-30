Ghanaians below 25 years can register for their first Ghana Card free of charge at NIA district offices

First-time applicants aged 25 and above must pay GH¢30 under the approved 2026 fee structure

Applicants must provide the required identification documents or follow the NIA's approved vouching process

Ghanaians seeking to obtain their national identity cards in 2026 can still benefit from free registration under arrangements introduced by the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Ghana Card registration fees in 2026 and who qualifies for free service. Image credit: Citi Newsroom, Freepik

Source: UGC

However, the free service is not available to everyone, as the Authority has established different charges depending on an applicant's age and the registration centre selected.

Under the approved fee structure, which took effect on February 2, 2026, first-time registration remains free for Ghanaians below 25 years at regular NIA district offices.

Those aged 25 years and above are required to pay GH¢30, while applicants who choose premium registration centres must pay higher charges.

Who qualifies for free Ghana Card registration

According to the NIA's approved 2026 fees, Ghanaians below 25 years who are registering for the first time qualify for free registration at district offices nationwide.

The arrangement means eligible applicants do not have to pay the regular processing fee to obtain their first Ghana Card.

In August 2026, the Authority reaffirmed the policy, stating that "first-time registration remains free for persons below 25 years".

The NIA also explained that its 276 district offices remain operational, providing an alternative to the more expensive premium and prestige registration centres.

The table below provides a breakdown of selected Ghana Card charges in 2026.

Ghana Card service Approved fee First-time registration below 25 years at district office Free First-time registration aged 25 and above at district office GH¢30 First-time registration at premium centre GH¢410 Replacement at district office GH¢200 Personal record update without card replacement at district office Free Record update with card replacement at district office GH¢200

The Authority has also clarified that its 24-hour Prestige Centre at Labone is optional and does not replace services offered at ordinary district offices.

Documents needed and how to apply

Ghanaians who qualify for free registration must still meet the National Identification Authority's documentation and identity verification requirements.

Applicants are generally required to provide a Ghanaian birth certificate, a valid Ghanaian passport or an appropriate certificate establishing acquired citizenship.

Those without the required documents may register through the Authority's approved vouching process.

Under this arrangement, an eligible relative aged 18 or above who already possesses a Ghana Card can vouch for an applicant.

Alternatively, two qualified Ghana Card holders who meet the Authority's requirements may provide the necessary confirmation.

Applicants must also provide their residential digital address and present original supporting documents where applicable.

During registration, NIA officials verify the applicant's details, capture biometric information, including fingerprints, iris scans and photographs, and prepare the information for confirmation.

Applicants are subsequently required to review their personal information to ensure that names, dates of birth and other details have been captured correctly before the card is issued.

Those who are required to pay must use approved payment channels, as the NIA does not accept physical cash payments at its offices.

Ghanaians can obtain further information about registration requirements and the nearest registration centre through the official NIA website.

The Authority encourages applicants to use regular district offices if they do not require additional paid services.

How Ghanaians can buy cars on loan

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians can purchase brand-new and selected used vehicles through car-financing schemes offered by banks.

Some financial institutions require deposits ranging from 10% to 40%, while certain applicants may qualify without an initial deposit.

Applicants generally need proof of income, identification and other documents before securing financing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh