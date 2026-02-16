The Ghana Card is now essential for banking, travel, and accessing services in Ghana and is now costly to lose

Replacing a lost Ghana Card requires some detailed steps that must be followed to ensure that one can receive a new card

Ghana Card services extended to Ghanaians in North America as part of a pilot programme

The Ghana Card is a national identity card issued by the National Identification Authority to all Ghanaian citizens

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Card, as promised, is steadily becoming one of the most consequential identification cards in Ghana's history.

The card has gone from a mere identifier to become critical for banking, telecommunications connectivity, tax compliance and even travel.

The Ghana Card is a national identity card issued by the National Identification Authority to all Ghanaian citizens. Credit: National Identification Authority

Source: Facebook

It is no wonder that losing a Ghana Card can become a nightmare experience for the average Ghanaian.

So, what do you do when you lose your Ghana card? It is more complicated than people think. It is not like a voter's ID where you just make a USSD payment and are good to go. There are a few hoops one has to jump through.

What is the Ghana Card?

The Ghana Card is a national identity card issued by the National Identification Authority to all Ghanaian citizens.

Legally and permanently resident foreigners in Ghana are also issued a special version of the card.

The Ghana Card makes it easy to prove your identity or citizenship. With the Ghana Card, accessing services such as health, education, communication, insurance, banking, etc. in Ghana would be easier, faster and safer.

Ghanaians living abroad who hold a Ghana Card can now travel to Ghana without a visa.

The Ghana Card has the features of an e-passport and can be used when immigration stamps are not required.

What is the process for replacing a lost Ghana Card?

The first thing one must do when he or she loses their Ghana Card is report the loss, theft or damage to the nearest Police Station.

At the police station, you must also request a police report or extract.

After this process, an applicant will be required to take the police report to the National Identification Authority offices.

The National Identification Authority has a detailed process for replacing lost Ghana Cards. Credit: National Identification Authority - NIA, Ghana

Source: Facebook

According to the authority, six things will happen at this point:

For lost or stolen cards, a registration officer will review your police report The officer will assist you in completing and signing or marking an electronic request form and submitting it on your behalf for review An Approval Officer will review your request and supporting documents and grant the necessary approvals. You will be informed if your request is declined with reasons Upon approval, a Registration Officer directs you to make the necessary payment at a CalBank branch or using USSD code *771# or CalBank App or any approved payment platform and, where applicable, retrieves your damaged or defaced Ghana Card from you A registration officer will capture the serial number and PIN you received after making payment, your biometrics and your signature onto the National Identity Register A registration officer will print and issue a new Ghana Card to you.

The listed fee for this process is GHc200, while the fee for mobile services is GHc440.00.

Piloting of the Ghana Card abroad

In September 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Identification Authority extended Ghana Card services to Ghanaians in North America as part of a pilot exercise.

The first beneficiary cities were Ottawa and Ontario in Canada, and Washington DC and New York in the United States.

Its officials and its technical partner were training embassy staff to serve as registration officers.

Source: YEN.com.gh