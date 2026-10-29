The DV-2027 Diversity Visa Lottery registration window remains closed with no confirmed opening date, despite a federal court order issued in mid-October 2026

Two significant changes apply to the DV-2027 cycle, including a mandatory passport upload and a $1 non-waivable registration fee

The US government and Federal Trade Commission have issued warnings about fraudulent services targeting prospective applicants

Millions of prospective immigrants hoping to secure permanent residency in the United States through the annual Diversity Visa Lottery are facing an indefinite wait, as the DV-2027 registration window remains closed with no official opening date announced.

The Department of State disclosed in November 2025 that it was overhauling the application process and would communicate registration dates at a later stage.

DV-2027 Diversity Visa Lottery remains closed despite a court order, with no opening date. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla, PS Photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A federal court order issued in mid-October 2026 directed the government to proceed with the lottery, but no timeline for registration has since been published, leaving applicants unable to submit entries.

DV-2027 registration requirements

When the window does open, all entries must be submitted through the official website, dvprogram.state.gov, using the DS-5501 Electronic Diversity Visa Entry Form. Applicants are permitted only one submission; duplicate entries trigger automatic disqualification.

To be eligible, applicants must have been born in a country the United States classifies as having historically low immigration rates and must hold a high school diploma or at least two years of relevant work experience within the previous five years.

Two changes mark a departure from earlier cycles. Since April 2026, applicants have been required to upload a scan of the biographic and signature pages of a valid, unexpired passport. A non-waivable registration fee of $1, payable by credit or debit card at the point of submission, has also been introduced for this cycle.

Photographs submitted must be square-format JPEG images of 600 x 600 pixels, taken within the six months prior to submission, against a plain white or off-white background. Glasses and headwear are not permitted unless worn for religious reasons.

Each applicant receives a unique confirmation number upon submission. The State Department does not notify successful selections by email or post; results can only be checked by entering that confirmation number on the official website.

Scam warning for DV-2027 applicants

The US government and the Federal Trade Commission have cautioned prospective applicants against fraudulent services.

Selections are made entirely at random by computer, and no third party can improve an applicant's chances.

Requests for advance payment via wire transfer, cheque, or money order are characteristic of scams. Legitimate visa fees are collected only by a US Embassy or Consulate at the time of a scheduled interview.

Being selected through the lottery does not itself grant a green card. Successful applicants must subsequently complete a formal visa application, attend a medical examination, submit supporting documents, pay visa fees, and pass an interview before permanent residency is confirmed.

The extended delay gives prospective applicants time to obtain a valid passport, prepare a compliant photograph, and compile the personal and family information required for registration. Updates on the DV-2027 window are expected to be published on travel.state.gov.

US announces 3-year rule for green card applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had announced a policy change that could affect thousands of foreign nationals seeking a green card or citizenship.

Under the policy, immigrants who have held Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will be required to demonstrate at least three years of continuous physical presence in the country before they can be considered eligible for lawful permanent residency or naturalisation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh