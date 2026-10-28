Nigeria LNG Limited announced three open positions at its Bonny Island facility in Rivers State on 28 October 2026

The vacancies cover shift operator, shift principal operator and operations supervisor roles, each with distinct experience requirements

Qualified HND holders must submit their applications through NLNG's official careers website before 17 November 2026

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), widely regarded as one of the highest-paying employers in the country, has opened applications for three engineering roles at its Bonny Island facility in Rivers State.

The recruitment drive, announced on 28 October 2026, targets professionals with hands-on experience in liquefied natural gas operations.

Nigeria's LNG Limited has announced a number of job vacancies. Photo Credit: Jeff Greenberg/Richard Baker

Source: Getty Images

All three positions require a minimum Higher National Diploma (HND) with at least an Upper Credit classification in a relevant engineering discipline.

NLNG's Three Available Positions

The first role, shift operator (reference PO/2026/001), calls for at least four years of LNG operations experience. Successful candidates will oversee daily plant operations, track operating conditions and support overall production targets.

The second position, operations supervisor (reference PO/2026/002), is the most senior of the three, requiring a minimum of 10 years of LNG experience, including at least three years in plant operations.

Candidates for this role must also provide evidence of completing 12 Assessment and Progression (A&P) Skill Blocks. Responsibilities include managing operational risks, ensuring production continuity and enforcing safety standards.

The third vacancy, shift principal operator (reference PO/2026/003), requires a minimum of eight years in LNG operations and evidence of nine A&P Skill Blocks.

Those appointed will execute plant operations, maintain critical safety controls and stand in for the area supervisor when required.

How to Apply and Documents Required

Prospective applicants must gather a specific set of documents before submitting: an HND certificate, an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate, a birth certificate or declaration of age, a current CV, and evidence of a name change where applicable.

Those applying for the operations supervisor and shift principal operator roles must additionally include proof of the relevant A&P Skill Blocks.

To apply, candidates should visit the official NLNG careers website, locate the preferred vacancy, create or log into a profile, fill in the application form and upload all required documents.

NLNG has cautioned that applications lacking any mandatory document will be disqualified automatically.

The closing date for all three positions is 17 November 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh