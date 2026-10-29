British Columbia's Provincial Nominee Program issued invitations across two separate selection rounds held on October 15 and October 20 , 2026

The Skills Immigration round targeted foreign nationals in rural and remote health settings, including cleaners and security guards

Entrepreneur candidates were also invited through two streams, with the Base Stream requiring a minimum investment of $200,000 and at least 33% ownership

British Columbia issued more than 27 invitations to apply through its Provincial Nominee Program during two selection rounds conducted in October 2026, targeting health-support workers in rural communities and entrepreneurial candidates seeking to establish or expand businesses in the province.

The first round, held on October 15, produced 16 invitations through the Skills Immigration Temporary Rural/Remote Health Support Initiative (TRHSI), with a minimum cutoff score of 54. The province noted this represented the lowest invitation volume of the three TRHSI rounds conducted to date.

British Columbia’s PNP issued October 2026 invitations for rural health-support workers and entrepreneurs, with a $200,000 Base Stream minimum investment. Image credit: SeventyFour/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies under the rural health stream

The TRHSI is open to foreign nationals holding permanent, full-time positions with qualifying British Columbia public health authorities in rural or remote areas. Eligible occupations span three categories under Canada's National Occupational Classification system: janitors, caretakers and heavy-duty cleaners (NOC 65312); light-duty cleaners (NOC 65310); and security guards and related security service workers (NOC 64410).

To be considered, applicants must have completed at least nine consecutive months of full-time employment with the same employer in the same region. Workers based in the Central Okanagan Regional District, Metro Vancouver Regional District, and the Capital Regional District are generally excluded, though limited exceptions apply to positions on Galiano, Mayne, Pender, Salt Spring, and Saturna islands.

British Columbia launched the pathway in April 2026, capping total nominations at 250 workers. Registrations for the programme closed on October 7, 2026, and the province has not disclosed how many nominations have been issued in total since the initiative's official launch in mid-June 2026.

Entrepreneur streams attract additional invitations

The second round, conducted on October 20, yielded 10 invitations through the Entrepreneur Immigration Base Stream and fewer than five through the Regional Stream, with a cutoff score of 118 for the latter.

The Base Stream permits applicants to either start a new business or acquire an existing one in British Columbia. Eligibility requires at least three years of owner-manager experience within the past decade, a personal net worth of no less than $600,000, a minimum investment of $200,000, and ownership of at least 33.33% of the business.

Together, the two October rounds brought the combined invitation total to more than 27, reflecting the province's continued effort to attract both essential service workers in underserved regions and experienced entrepreneurs capable of contributing to local economic development.

Canada invites applications for nursing and other jobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had made a direct appeal to qualified foreign professionals in healthcare and social services to relocate to the country to help address growing workforce shortages.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made the announcement on Tuesday, October 27.

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Source: YEN.com.gh