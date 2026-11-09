The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Monday, November 9, 2026

GMet warned of thunderstorms and rain over parts of the middle, transition and northern sectors of Ghana

Sunny, scorching and hot conditions are also expected to prevail from mid-morning through the afternoon hours

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Monday, November 9, 2026, alerting residents across several parts of the country to prepare for contrasting conditions throughout the day.

According to GMet, thunderstorms and rainfall are anticipated over portions of the middle, transition, and northern sectors of Ghana as the day begins.

GMet warns of thunderstorms and rain across parts of Ghana today, November 9, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in these zones are advised to remain cautious, particularly during the early hours, when wet conditions are most likely to occur.

Scorching heat expected later in the day

Despite the early threat of storms, GMet noted that conditions are expected to shift significantly as the morning progresses.

From mid-morning through the afternoon, sunny, scorching, and hot weather will take hold across the country.

The agency urged Ghanaians to stay informed and take the necessary precautions as temperatures climb later in the day.

GMet encouraged the public to monitor updates regularly and plan their activities accordingly, given the dual nature of Monday's forecast.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had disclosed that a fault on the Apire feeder had triggered the power outage in the Ashanti Region.

Several communities, including Apire, Nwamase, Hemang, and Ampatia, had lost their electricity supply following the unexpected technical fault.

ECG apologised for the disruption but stopped short of giving a timeline for when power would be fully restored.

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Source: YEN.com.gh