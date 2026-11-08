The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Tema Region announced a power outage affecting several communities on Sunday, 8th November

ECG confirmed the disruption was caused by a fault in its network, leaving multiple areas without electricity

Engineers were deployed to the affected locations to identify and fix the fault as soon as possible

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Tema Region has confirmed that a network fault is behind the ongoing power outage hitting several communities in the area.

The utility company issued a public notice on Sunday, 8th November, acknowledging the disruption and outlining the cause.

Electricity Company of Ghana explains the cause of power outage in parts of Tema Region. Photo credit: Angkana Kittayachaweng/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to ECG, the fault developed within its own network infrastructure rather than being caused by any external event.

Areas affected by the Tema outage

Residents in Aunty Araba, Agbeshie Laryea, Nelplast, Kubekro, Level 400, Switzerland, and surrounding communities are bearing the brunt of the outage.

These neighbourhoods have been left without power supply while the fault remains unresolved.

ECG engineers deployed to restore power

ECG stated that it has dispatched engineers to the affected areas to work on identifying and correcting the fault.

The company did not provide a specific timeline for when power would be fully restored but assured customers that efforts were underway.

In its notice, ECG also extended an apology to those affected by the disruption, acknowledging the inconvenience the outage has caused to households and businesses in the region.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had disclosed that a fault on the Apire feeder had triggered the power outage in the Ashanti Region.

Several communities, including Apire, Nwamase, Hemang, and Ampatia, had lost their electricity supply following the unexpected technical fault.

ECG apologised for the disruption but stopped short of giving a timeline for when power would be fully restored.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh