The Electricity Company of Ghana disclosed that a fault on the Apire feeder triggered the power outage in the Ashanti Region

Several communities, including Apire, Nwamase, Hemang and Ampatia, lost electricity supply following the unexpected technical fault

ECG apologised for the disruption but stopped short of giving a timeline for when power would be fully restored

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed a power outage affecting multiple communities in the Ashanti Region to a fault on the Apire feeder, with engineers dispatched to address the problem.

ECG made the disclosure in a public notice, confirming that the technical failure had cut electricity supply to residents and businesses across several areas.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has explained the cause of the power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region. Photo by Taylor Weidman.

Source: Getty Images

Communities hit by feeder fault in Ashanti region

The affected communities include Apire, Nwamase, Hemang, Ampatia, Darko, Bebu, Trede and their surrounding areas.

The outage, which was unplanned, has disrupted daily routines for both households and commercial operators in the zone.

ECG said its technical teams were on the ground working to identify the exact point of failure on the feeder before carrying out the necessary repairs.

The company offered an apology to customers for the inconvenience caused by the interruption but did not indicate when normal supply would resume.

Below is the post by ECG, as shared on X:

Impact on residents and small businesses

Feeder-related faults tend to be more disruptive than scheduled maintenance outages because they occur without warning, leaving residents and businesses with little time to prepare.

Cold store operators, food vendors, salons and welding shops are among the businesses most vulnerable to sudden power cuts of this nature, as prolonged outages can result in direct financial losses.

Unlike planned interruptions, which allow communities to make prior arrangements, unexpected faults require engineers to first locate the problem before any restoration work can begin, a process that can extend the duration of the outage.

ECG appealed to affected customers in the region to remain patient while its engineers work towards restoring normal electricity supply.

ECG announces power outages in parts of Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had announced planned power cuts in several communities from November 8 to 11, 2026.

The eight-hour daily disruptions will allow the company to carry out maintenance work to improve electricity supply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh