Mahama appointed Dr Noah Ahomka Yeboah as Acting Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Finance and Administration of the Ghana Immigration Service

Dr Yeboah brings over two decades of experience in migration and security, including stints as Regional Commander at the Accra International Airport

The appointee holds a PhD in Migration Studies from the University of Ghana and played a central role in enacting the Immigration Service Act, 2016

President John Dramani Mahama has named Dr Noah Ahomka Yeboah as the Acting Deputy Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, responsible for Finance and Administration.

The president named Dr Noah Ahomka Yeboah as the Acting Deputy Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, responsible for Finance and Administration. Gredit: Ghana Immigration Service

Source: Facebook

GBC reported that the Ghana Immigration Service announced the appointment in an official statement, noting that Dr Yeboah will work alongside Comptroller-General Samuel Amadu Basintale to provide strategic leadership across financial administration, resource allocation, and institutional management.

The Service described the new appointee as a migration and security expert with more than two decades of operational and policy experience within the Ghana Immigration Service.

Before this role, Dr Yeboah served as Regional Commander at the Accra International Airport and previously held regional command positions in both the Northern and Volta Regions. He has also served as Head of Policy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, as Sector Commander at Nyive, and as a Lecturer at the GIS Academy and Training School.

His tenure as Volta Regional Commander was notable for the groundbreaking of the Ghana Immigration Service's first-ever Regional Headquarters complex in that region.

Dr Yeboah's contributions extend well beyond operational command. He served as Member Secretary to the Border Patrol Implementation Committee, a body credited with establishing the Border Patrol Unit. In 2015, in his role as Member Secretary to the Immigration Service Legal Committee, he was central to preparing the Cabinet Memorandum that led to the passage of the Immigration Service Act, 2016 (Act 908) and the accompanying Immigration Service Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2245).

Academically, Dr Yeboah holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Migration Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon, awarded in 2025, as well as a Master of Arts in Economic Policy Management from the same institution.

Source: YEN.com.gh