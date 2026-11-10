Ghana's anti-corruption agency EOCO issued a public notice on November 9, 2026, declaring Bankan Yigma Saaka a wanted individual

EOCO linked the suspect to an alleged offence of causing financial loss to the state but did not disclose further details about the case

The agency is appealing to the public to share information through two dedicated telephone numbers or visit any regional office or police station

Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared a person identified as Bankan Yigma Saaka wanted in connection with an alleged offence of causing financial loss to the state.

EOCO Declares Bankan Yigma Saaka Wanted for Causing Financial Loss to the State

Source: Twitter

The anti-corruption agency issued a public notice on 9 November 2026, calling on members of the public to assist in locating the individual by sharing any information about his whereabouts.

In the notice, EOCO directed anyone with relevant information to report to its head office, situated next to the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra. Members of the public may also visit any of the agency's regional offices or proceed to the nearest police station.

Two telephone numbers were provided for those wishing to share information: 0530698233 and 0579709066.

EOCO's public notice did not include further details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence or the events that led to Saaka being declared wanted.

The agency has not publicly stated when the alleged financial loss occurred or the amount involved.

Causing financial loss to the state is a serious economic crime under Ghanaian law and falls squarely within EOCO's mandate to investigate and prosecute organised and financial crime in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh