Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office declared Wisdom Dogbey wanted over alleged fraud by false pretences and money laundering

EOCO published a public notice on September 29, 2026, urging anyone with information about Dogbey's whereabouts to come forward

The agency directed members of the public to contact its Accra head office, regional offices, or the nearest police station with any relevant details

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Ghana's anti-corruption body, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), has declared a man named Wisdom Dogbey wanted in connection with alleged offences of defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

Ghana’s EOCO declares Wisdom Dogbey wanted over alleged fraud by false pretences and money laundering, asking the public to report information to authorities. Image credit: EOCO/Facebook

Source: UGC

The agency announced this in a Facebook post on September 29, 2026, publishing a public notice that called on members of the public to assist authorities in tracking down the suspect.

EOCO Calls on Public to Help Locate Dogbey

EOCO urged anyone who knows the whereabouts of Wisdom Dogbey to report to its head office, which is situated adjacent to the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra.

Information can also be submitted at any of EOCO's regional offices nationwide or at the nearest police station.

The public notice did not specify the financial amounts allegedly involved, nor did it offer further details on the circumstances surrounding the accusations.

The Facebook post below contains EOCO's official wanted notice for Wisdon Dogbey.

React to Dogbey's wanted status

The EOCO announcement drew considerable attention on social media, with Ghanaians sharing varied reactions to the news.

Med Med said:

"What about the MP who is already in the country, or was he shielded by some loud voices?"

Hayden Allen Asiedu Darko said:

"You guys should start adding rewards."

Kwadzo Fiagbe said:

"Johnny in trouble."

Itz Mhe Ârömá said:

"Add a ransom, and you will find him easily."

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah fled the Accra High Court after EOCO officials attempted to take him into custody. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

NPP MP Baffour Awuah justifies swerving EOCO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the Manhyia South Member of Parliament and legal counsel for Salomey Baffoe, publicly justified his decision to drive away from the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23, after officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) attempted to detain him.

The MP said a woman who identified herself as an EOCO official approached him but was unable to provide any credentials confirming her identity or the legal basis for the attempted arrest.

When Baffour Awuah proposed driving himself to the EOCO office, the woman refused, insisting he travel in their vehicle instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh