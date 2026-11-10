The Economic and Organised Crime Office has declared one Godfred Maamah wanted in connection with the alleged offence of causing financial loss to the State

EOCO announced the development in a public notice shared on its official and verified Facebook page on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, accompanied by his photograph

The office has urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of Godfred Maamah to contact its head office, regional offices or the nearest police station

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The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared one Godfred Maamah wanted for the alleged offence of causing financial loss to the State.

EOCO declares Godfred Maamah wanted over the alleged offence of causing financial loss to the State. Photo source: EOCO Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

EOCO announced the development in a post on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The notice, which carried his photograph, did not provide further details about the case or the amount involved.

It also did not state which institution suffered the alleged financial loss. The development comes a day after EOCO declared another person, Bankan Yigma Saaka, wanted for a similar alleged offence.

What EOCO said about Godfred Maamah

In the notice, EOCO stated that Godfred Maamah is wanted for the alleged offence of causing financial loss to the State.

The office urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact its head office, located adjacent to the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra.

Members of the public can also report to any of its regional offices or the nearest police station. EOCO further provided two phone lines, 0200266369 and 0579709066, for persons with information.

Notably, being declared wanted does not mean a person has been found guilty of an offence.

The Facebook post from EOCO, in which it declares Godfred Maamah wanted, is below.

EOCO officers visit Wontumi’s Tema home

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO officers reportedly searched the Tema residence of former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on Monday, November 9, 2026.

His spokesperson, Palgrave Boakye Danquah, said five officers in civilian clothing spent between 30 and 45 minutes at the property. EOCO had not publicly commented on the visit, which came amid ongoing investigations into Wontumi over suspected financial crimes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh