A midwife and two other women appeared before the Kasoa Ofaakor Circuit Court on charges including child stealing

Prosecutors told the court that the newborn was allegedly taken from her mother under the pretence of caring for the child

Investigators revealed a man identified as Dr Gakpo allegedly received the baby and efforts to locate him were underway

A midwife and two other women have been remanded into police custody after appearing before the Kasoa Ofaakor Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime and child stealing.

A midwife and two other women appeared before the Kasoa Ofaakor Circuit Court on charges including child stealing. Credit: Cultura Creative

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The court, presided over by Her Ladyship Nana Asantewaa Attakorah, ordered that the three accused persons remain in custody for two weeks to allow investigations to proceed.

The case has been adjourned to 11 December 2026.

The accused persons are Sarah Quainoo, 54, a midwife; Benedicta Kwarfo, 23, popularly known as Ama Cute Nurse; and Dorothy Dogbassi, 38.

What happened to the stolen baby?

According to the prosecution, the three women allegedly took a day-old baby girl from her mother, identified as Precious, claiming they would care for the newborn. The child was then reportedly sent to an unknown location.

Lead prosecutor Detective Inspector Samuel Abuakwa told the court that the second accused, Benedicta Kwarfo, allegedly gave the mother GH¢27,000, initially describing the payment as a gift. The mother was later allegedly told the money was intended as payment in exchange for her baby.

Precious refused the arrangement and demanded that Benedicta return the money and the child. She reportedly received threats after making that demand.

Investigations ongoing to find Dr Gakpo

Detective Inspector Abuakwa further told the court that investigators had established that a man known as Dr Gakpo allegedly received the baby.

Efforts to locate and arrest him were ongoing at the time of the hearing.

The court remanded all three accused persons into police custody pending further investigations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh