The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled planned maintenance works for Thursday, November 26, 2026, in the Central Region

The power outage will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm, affecting over 20 communities across the Central Region

ECG listed Ajumako town, Denkyira, Essiam, Ekrawfo and surrounding areas among the communities facing the disruption

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has informed residents in parts of the Central Region to expect a power outage on Thursday, 26 November 2026, as the utility company carries out scheduled maintenance works.

The outage will begin at 9:00am and last until 4:00pm, giving affected communities a seven-hour window without electricity supply.

ECG announces a 7-hour power outage in parts of the Central Region on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Photo credit: ECG.

Source: Getty Images

ECG explained that the works are aimed at improving overall service delivery in the region.

Areas affected by the ECG outage

The company listed more than 20 communities that will be impacted by the exercise. These include Ankukrom, Owomasi, Abowinum, Nkodow, Ayiakrom, Denkyira, Essiam, Ajumako town, Assasan, Abrofoa, Ampiah Ajumako, Mando, Ekrawfo, Eshiem, Techiman, Ochiso, Babinso, Bisease, Kokoben, and their surrounding areas.

Residents in these localities are advised to make the necessary preparations ahead of the scheduled maintenance window, including storing water, charging devices, and securing perishable goods before the outage begins.

ECG Apologises for the Inconvenience

ECG acknowledged that the temporary loss of power would cause disruption to daily activities and extended an apology to all customers who would be affected.

The company did not provide details on the specific infrastructure works to be carried out during the period.

Planned maintenance exercises of this nature are routine for ECG and are intended to strengthen the reliability of the electricity network over the long term.

Residents in the listed communities are encouraged to take note of the scheduled times and plan their day accordingly.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG announces Tema Region power outage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had experienced a fault in its network affecting several communities in the Tema Region on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

ECG confirmed that Kakasunaka #2, Greenheight, Agbedekofie, and surrounding areas were among the communities hit by the outage.

The power company added that its engineers had been deployed to fix the fault and restore electricity supply to affected customers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh