The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2026, warning of lingering storm activity

GMet cautioned that mist and fog patches could reduce visibility over mountainous and forest areas during the early hours

Thunderstorms with rain of varying intensities are expected to return across several regions from late afternoon into the evening

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2026, warning Ghanaians to prepare for a day of shifting conditions across the country.

According to GMet, the rainstorm referenced in its earlier update is gradually losing strength, but it has not entirely cleared.

Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts morning mist and evening thunderstorms today, November 10, 2026. Photo credit: Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho &/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residual activity from the system could still generate thunderstorms, with or without rainfall, over sections of the coastal belt and inland areas during the morning hours.

Reduced visibility expected in some areas

Residents in mountainous and forest zones should exercise extra caution in the early hours of the day.

GMet advised that mist and fog patches are likely to develop in those areas, with the potential to significantly reduce visibility for motorists and commuters.

As the morning progresses, conditions are expected to brighten considerably.

The agency forecasts that sunny weather will take hold across a large portion of the country from mid-morning, offering a brief window of clearer skies.

Afternoon and evening storm risk returns

The improvement in conditions is not expected to last through the entire day.

GMet warned that thunderstorms accompanied by rain of varying intensities are likely to develop again from late afternoon into the evening, affecting areas within the coastal, middle, transition, and northern sectors.

Residents in the extreme Upper regions should additionally watch out for slight haze, which is forecast to settle over those areas later in the day.

Ghanaians are advised to stay updated with official GMet bulletins and take appropriate precautions, particularly during the morning fog period and the anticipated return of storms in the second half of the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 8-hour dumsor in Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled a maintenance exercise affecting several communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

ECG confirmed the outage would run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, lasting a total of eight hours.

More than a dozen communities across the Ashanti Region were listed among the affected areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh