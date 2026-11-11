Africa World Airlines and PassionAir are the two main airlines operating direct passenger flights between Accra and Kumasi in Ghana

Flight ticket prices vary depending on the airline, departure date, booking period and the type of ticket selected by passengers

Travellers flying from Accra to Kumasi or vice versa can compare available fares, with the journey generally taking about 40 minutes

Travelling between Accra and Kumasi by air has become a convenient option for Ghanaians seeking to avoid long road journeys between the two cities.

Flying from Accra to Kumasi in 2026: Airlines with the cheapest and highest fares. Image credit: mrannan_5, Nana Kwame Gyamfi

Source: UGC

The route connects Kotoka International Airport in Accra with Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, with several daily flights operated by Africa World Airlines (AWA) and PassionAir.

However, the cost of flying differs depending on the airline, travel date and ticket availability.

A comparison of fares advertised for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, provides an indication of how much passengers may spend travelling between the two cities.

Accra to Kumasi flight prices in 2026

The table below ranks the two airlines from the highest to the cheapest based on selected one-way economy fares for November 17, 2026.

Airline Accra to Kumasi Kumasi to Accra 1. Africa World Airlines GH₵1,541 GH₵1,411 2. PassionAir GH₵1,282 GH₵1,282

The figures are approximate cedi equivalents of US dollar fares advertised on Trip.com, using an exchange rate of GH₵11.7613 to US$1 on November 11, 2026. They are illustrative prices, not fixed airline charges.

Africa World Airlines recorded a higher advertised fare for the selected date, with tickets costing approximately GH₵1,541 from Accra to Kumasi and GH₵1,411 in the opposite direction.

PassionAir offered lower fares in this comparison, with selected flights costing approximately GH₵1,282 in either direction.

Nevertheless, Africa World Airlines advertises Kumasi tickets starting from GH₵999 on its official website, indicating that cheaper tickets may be available on other dates.

What travellers should know before booking

Both airlines generally complete the journey in approximately 40 minutes, although actual flight times may vary.

Passengers should also consider baggage allowances when comparing tickets.

Africa World Airlines provides a standard domestic checked baggage allowance of 23kg, while PassionAir generally allows 25kg of checked baggage on eligible fares.

Additionally, Ghana introduced a GH₵100 one-way Airport Infrastructure Development Charge on domestic flights from April 1, 2026. This charge is incorporated into applicable ticket fares.

Travellers can check available flights through the official websites of Africa World Airlines and PassionAir.

Booking early, comparing different departure times and checking ticket conditions can help passengers identify more affordable options.

Disclaimer: Flight prices are subject to change without notice. The figures provided are examples based on available online listings and currency conversion, rather than guaranteed booking prices. Passengers should verify the final amount directly with the airline before making payment.

Stranded passengers confront airline staff

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Africa World Airline and Passion Air cancelled flights from Kumasi to Accra on Monday, October 26, 2026, leaving passengers stranded.

Angry travellers at Prempeh I International Airport confronted airline representatives over the cancellations, with no compensation offered.

A video of the chaotic scenes at the Kumasi airport circulated on Instagram, drawing strong reactions from Ghanaians online.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh