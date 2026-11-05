MultiChoice Ghana unveiled four revamped DStv subscription packages at a launch event in Accra on Wednesday, November 4

The new packages come with renamed tiers and a revised pricing structure, with the entry-level Starter option priced at GH₵50

Existing subscribers will automatically transition to their corresponding new packages under the restructured offering

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

MultiChoice Ghana has introduced four new DStv subscription packages under its Expect Plus offering, with prices beginning at GH₵50, as the pay-TV provider moves to make its services more accessible to Ghanaian households.

The packages were unveiled at the company's Accra offices on Wednesday, November 4, marking a significant shift in how DStv structures and prices its subscription tiers in the country.

DStv Ghana Launches 4 New Subscription Packages, Starting at GH₵50

Source: Twitter

DStv Ghana's new package names and prices

The revamped structure replaces all existing package names.

The former Access tier is now called Starter and is priced at GH₵50, while the Family package has been renamed Select at GH₵200.

Compact becomes Sports at GH₵250, and Premium has been rebranded as Ultimate, priced at GH₵570.

MultiChoice Ghana Country Manager Alex Okyere framed the changes as a natural progression rather than a wholesale overhaul of the company's subscription model.

"This new package is not about restructuring but evolution. We are the best platform in Africa, but we are also customer-centric. There is more on these packages, and our customers get to pay less," he said at the launch, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

Head of Communications Afua Kissi Ashong also addressed the audience, expressing optimism that the revised packages would deliver a noticeably improved viewing experience for subscribers.

How the transition affects current subscribers

Existing customers will be moved automatically to their equivalent new packages.

Those on the former Access plan will shift to Starter, Family subscribers will move to Select, and Compact users will be placed on Sports.

Subscribers on both Compact Plus and the Premium tier will transition to Ultimate.

Alongside the new package structure, MultiChoice Ghana has set a uniform GH₵99 price for its dish and bouquet combination, available through authorised dealers and a network of over 300 distributors across the country.

The packages are designed to serve a wide range of viewing preferences, covering live football, Hollywood and Nollywood films, television series and lifestyle content.

Sam George threatened to ban MultiChoice Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana’s Communications Minister, Sam George, had threatened to shut down MultiChoice Ghana in September 2025 amid a dispute over DStv subscription prices.

The standoff followed prolonged disagreements between the government and the pay-TV operator over the cost of its packages.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh