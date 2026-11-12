Ghana Airways could return to the skies in 2027 as the government advances plans to re-establish a national airline after more than two decades

President John Dramani Mahama has held discussions with Boeing officials, with preliminary studies supporting the viability of the proposed national carrier

The proposed airline could introduce direct flights between Ghana and Canada, create aviation jobs and improve international travel connections for passengers

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Ghana is preparing for the possible return of its national airline, more than two decades after Ghana Airways ceased operations in 2004 following years of financial difficulties.

Ghana Airways set to fly again after 22 years as new details emerge. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

President John Dramani Mahama's administration is targeting 2027 for the comeback, with discussions already held with American aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed the government's ambition in October 2026, explaining that a technical committee established to oversee the project had submitted its report.

Government advances Ghana Airways comeback

On November 6, 2026, the Presidency announced that preliminary studies had established the viability of the proposed national airline.

The announcement followed discussions between President Mahama and Boeing officials, who pledged continued support for the project.

According to the Presidency, an implementation roadmap has been agreed upon, covering the selection of strategic and technical partners, aircraft acquisition plans, financing arrangements and the necessary operating certification.

The government expects the airline to strengthen Ghana's aviation industry while positioning Accra as a major aviation hub in West Africa.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe previously explained that the new carrier would operate largely under private-sector management, with the government maintaining a minority ownership stake.

The arrangement is intended to prevent the management and operational difficulties that contributed to the collapse of previous national airlines.

Routes, employment and passenger expectations

One of the major developments surrounding the proposed airline is the possibility of direct flights between Ghana and Canada.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa identified the route as a priority, particularly for Ghanaians living in Canada who travel home for business, holidays and family visits.

The airline's proposed operations also include international passenger services, regional connections and cargo transportation.

If implemented successfully, these services could provide travellers with additional flight options while supporting tourism, trade and investment.

The Presidency has projected thousands of employment opportunities for pilots, cabin crew, aircraft engineers and aviation management professionals.

However, the government has yet to announce the airline's final fleet, confirmed destinations, ticket prices or commencement date.

Ghana Airways originally began operations in 1958 before ceasing flights in 2004. Its successor, Ghana International Airlines, also ended operations in 2010.

Although the government remains optimistic about a 2027 comeback, the proposed airline must complete several regulatory and financial processes before commercial flights can begin.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye flaunts a branded jet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye flaunted a branded private jet as part of his 40th birthday celebrations.

The founder of Bills Microcredit posted the interior of the jet on Instagram ahead of his birthday. The plane was branded with his initials RNAQ, boldly printed on the body of the jet.

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Source: YEN.com.gh