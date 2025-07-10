President John Mahama has announced plans to revive Ghana's national airline after decades of inactivity

He made the announcement during a diplomatic visit by Portugal's ambassador, encouraging potential airline partnerships

The move is part of efforts to rebuild Ghana's aviation sector and boost international cooperation

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to revive Ghana's national airline, several decades after the country's flag carrier, Ghana Airways, ceased operations.

During a courtesy visit from Portugal's Ambassador, Maria Da Conceicao de Sousa Pilar, to present her Letters of Credence, President Mahama encouraged potential partnerships with Portuguese airlines.

"We appreciate the fact that the Portuguese national airline flies directly to Accra, and so, that improves people-to-people relationships... Ghana itself is trying to re-establish our national airline and at the appropriate time we would be looking for partners. Maybe if the Portuguese national airline is interested, we could do a partnership," he said.

This move is part of broader efforts to re-establish Ghana's aviation industry, with plans to reopen the expression of interest process to invite competent and established partners.

President Mahama also said Ghana was interested in expanding its economic relationship with the southern European country.

