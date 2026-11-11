Canada's Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced the Rural Community Immigration Programme as a permanent pathway on November 9, 2026

The permanent programme targets 5,500 admission spaces, building on a pilot that brought more than 12,500 candidates and their families to rural communities

Over 1,950 employers were vetted and more than 4,700 job offers were issued between January 2025 and August 2026 under the pilot

Canada has permanently enshrined a dedicated immigration route for rural and smaller communities, with Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab confirming the move on 9 November 2026 during an announcement in Pictou County, Nova Scotia.

The Rural Community Immigration Programme, now a permanent fixture under Canada's 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan, will offer 5,500 admission spaces annually.

Canada makes the Rural Community Immigration Programme permanent Image credit: Anadolu, Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It replaces a succession of pilot schemes stretching back to 2019, which collectively brought more than 12,500 newcomers and their families into smaller towns and remote areas, with over 2,800 employers participating across both phases.

How the permanent programme works

The scheme is structured as an employer- and community-led pathway, meaning local businesses and designated community partners jointly identify candidates, extend job offers, and coordinate settlement services to encourage long-term integration. The 14 communities already operating under the most recent pilot will continue in the permanent version, with further communities expected to be added in subsequent rounds.

Between January 2025 and August 2026, participating communities vetted more than 1,950 employers contending with persistent labour shortages. Those employers subsequently issued upwards of 4,700 job offers and community recommendations. Early data from the programme indicates newcomers have been filling vacancies primarily in health care, education, and sales and services.

Diab framed the decision as a recognition that national immigration policy cannot apply uniformly across geographies as different as urban centres and remote towns.

"We appreciate that a one-size-fits-all approach to immigration doesn't work for rural Canada, and this permanent pathway is one part of our work to ensure that communities of all sizes can share in the benefits of responsible, sustainable immigration," she said.

Employers welcome the certainty

Businesses that have already benefited from the pilot welcomed the transition to a permanent framework. WearWell Garments Limited, a Pictou County manufacturer founded in 1978, said the programme directly addressed skills shortages that could not be resolved through local recruitment.

Human Resources Manager Amber Manning said: "The Rural Community Immigration Pilot is one way that we have found success in assisting employees who want to settle here, buy or rent homes, work towards becoming citizens of our community and country, and contribute to our local economy."

Jason Guidry, Chief Executive Officer of Pictou County Partnership, said permanence gives rural regions "greater certainty and flexibility to address workforce challenges, support long-term growth and create lasting prosperity."

Employers seeking to hire skilled international workers retain access to additional permanent residence routes alongside the new programme, including the Provincial Nominee Programme and federal economic streams managed through Express Entry, as well as various temporary pathways.

Canada names 6 reasons permit applications get rejected

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had named six grounds on which a foreign national's work permit application could be refused.

The guidance appears on the IRCC website as part of the eligibility information for people applying for a Canadian work permit from outside the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh