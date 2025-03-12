CEO of Bills Microcredit, formerly Quick Credit, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, flaunted his private jet by sharing pictures of it on his Instagram page

He acquired the expensive gift ahead of his 40th birthday on March 21, 2025, together with a black Bugatti Chiron

Many people took to the comment section to celebrate Mr Quaye and to congratulate him on acquiring his new assets

Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has acquired a branded private jet as part of his 40th birthday celebrations.

Richard Quaye buys a private jet

The CEO of Bills Microcredit took to his Instagram page to announce that he had acquired a branded private jet ahead of his 40th birthday.

Mr Quaye's private jet was branded with the initials of his name, RNAQ, printed boldly on the body of the private plane.

In the pictures she shared, he did not show the interior of the private jet in order to give his fans a look at how the inside looked.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the businessman bragged about getting the expensive gift for himself.

"...and I got myself a jet too #RNAQ40."

Richard Quaye buys a Bugatti

Also, the Bills Microcredit, formerly Quick Credit boss, added a Bugatti Chiron to his collection just in time for his 40th birthday.

News of the expensive car took over social media on March 11, 2025, as it was being cleared from the Tema Port.

The businessman, who turns 40 on March 21, took to Instagram to unveil his latest luxury purchase, sharing beautiful photos of the sports car.

His Instagram post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from many of his followers and bloggers with mixed opinions on his lavish acquisition.

Reactions to Richard Quaye's birthday gift

Nigerian musician Davido, Ghanaian actor Kalybos and several others thronged to the comment section to congratulate Mr Quaye and to express their excitement on how he was preparing for his 40th birthday.

The Bugatti and the private jet garnered exciting reactions from social media users who thronged to the comment section to celebrate him.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the pictures of Mr Quaye's private jet:

davido said:

"Para."

kalybos1 said:

"King 👑 RNAQ."

chrisb_gh said:

"Talk and Do!!!!🔥"

the_100million_trader said:

"Eii Buggati and a jet ✈️? God bless me like this."

gamashie_blogger said:

"I see only a Ga Man🔥🙌."

_adepasandra said:

"Merhn🔥😭Chairman for a reason wati."

callme_bigbank said:

"Same Ghana? Errh, anyways congrats."

Photos of the private jet

Shatta Wale flies a private jet

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale was spotted flaunting stacks of GH₵5 and GH₵10 notes while cruising in a private jet.

In a viral video, the SM boss displayed the bundles of cash on a table as a team member captured the moment and shared it on social media.

The viral video sparked a wave of reactions from fans, especially Ghanaians, with many sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

