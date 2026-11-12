The Bank of Ghana launched its Heritage Series banknotes on Thursday, November 12, with a December 1, 2026 circulation date

Governor Dr Johnson Asiama confirmed both the new and existing banknotes will circulate at the same time during the transition

The Bank of Ghana said the dual-circulation approach is designed to maintain public confidence in the cedi and avoid disruptions

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has unveiled its heritage series banknotes.

The central bank noted that existing banknotes will not be withdrawn from use when the new Heritage Series currency enters circulation on 1 December 2026, with both series set to coexist during the transition period.

The Bank of Ghana launched its Heritage Series banknotes on Thursday, November 12, with a December 1, 2026 circulation date. Credit: Bank of Ghana

Source: Youtube

Governor Dr Johnson Asiama announced on Thursday, 12 November, at the official launch of the Heritage Series banknotes, emphasising that the rollout would not render current notes invalid.

Dr Asiama said running the two series concurrently was a deliberate measure to give individuals, businesses and other economic actors enough time to acquaint themselves with the redesigned banknotes without disrupting their day-to-day transactions.

The Governor stressed that the Bank of Ghana's priority throughout the rollout would be to preserve stability in the country's payment systems and sustain public trust in the cedi. He said the phased approach to introducing the new currency was central to achieving that goal.

New Heritage Cedi Notes Unveiled by Bank of Ghana, Circulation to Begin From December 1

Source: Youtube

New Heritage Cedi Notes Unveiled by Bank of Ghana, Circulation to Begin From December 1

Source: Youtube

New Heritage Cedi Notes Unveiled by Bank of Ghana, Circulation to Begin From December 1

Source: Youtube

New Heritage Cedi Notes Unveiled by Bank of Ghana, Circulation to Begin From December 1

Source: Youtube

New Heritage Cedi Notes Unveiled by Bank of Ghana, Circulation to Begin From December 1

Source: Youtube

New Heritage Cedi Notes Unveiled by Bank of Ghana, Circulation to Begin From December 1

Source: Youtube

New Heritage Cedi Notes Unveiled by Bank of Ghana, Circulation to Begin From December 1

Source: Youtube

New Heritage Cedi Notes Unveiled by Bank of Ghana, Circulation to Begin From December 1

Source: Youtube

BoG's Commitment to a Smooth Changeover

Dr Asiama said the central bank had structured the transition to minimise friction for ordinary Ghanaians and businesses alike, with the gradual nature of the introduction designed to allow familiarity to build over time.

"The Bank of Ghana remains committed to a well-managed transition that supports continuity in payments and reinforces confidence in the cedi," he added.

Both the Heritage Series and the current banknotes are expected to remain in active circulation concurrently once the December rollout begins, with no immediate deadline set for phasing out the existing notes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh