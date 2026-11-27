A group of Ghanaian content creators gained global attention after a video of them recreating scenes from the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise went viral

Their impressive reenactment was shared by a major international news outlet on TikTok, and the clip racked up massive engagement within a short period of time

Many social media users across the world praised the creators' attention to detail, with some admitting that they struggled to tell if the clip was real

A video of Ghanaian content creators recreating Grand Theft Auto (GTA) scenes in real life has gained international recognition.

Ghanaians who recreated GTA scenes in real life gain international recognition after Daily Mail shares their video. Photo source: Daily Mail

Source: TikTok

Ghana's presence in the GTA world has grown since Rockstar Games released GTA VI on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Before the launch, DopeNation's hit song Kakalika was featured on AfroBank FM, the game's dedicated African music radio station.

The songs on the station were confirmed through the official music page of Rockstar Games. Popular streamer IShowSpeed was also seen jamming to Kakalika while playing the game.

Ghanaians recreate GTA scenes in viral video

Joining the excitement, a group of Ghanaians staged a real-life reenactment of the game's famous scenes.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, international news outlet Daily Mail shared the clip on TikTok, with a caption saying the cameraman deserved an Oscar.

In the video, a man in a white singlet, blue cap and denim shorts walked across a car park in the style of a GTA character.

He walked up to a black Dodge Challenger as the people around him acted like characters in the game. An Intercity STC bus could be seen in the background, hinting that the scene was shot in Ghana.

Even the bystanders stuck to their roles, mimicking the movements of non-player characters in the game.

The TikTok video by Daily Mail, in which Ghanaian content creators recreate GTA scenes in real life, is below.

Ghanaian GTA reenactment gains international recognition

By Friday, November 27, the TikTok video had raked in more than 1.5 million likes. It had also gathered over 12,600 comments and was shared more than 226,000 times.

Daily Mail described the clip as a man bringing GTA to life with a hilarious real-life reenactment. Viewers from around the world flooded the comment section to praise the creativity of the Ghanaians.

Some also hailed the cameraman, whose work helped give the clip its game-like feel.

Netizens react to Ghanaians' GTA reenactment

Many netizens praised the creators' creativity, with some saying they could not tell if the clip was real, AI or gameplay. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Polo wrote:

"The fact that EVERYONE involved was acting as in GTA is just crazy!"

Josh77 commented:

"So Ghana 🇬🇭 can do everything in this world."

Incognito said:

"Human creativity will always be more elite than AI."

CaysLuxeBeauty indicated:

"I can't tell if this is AI, gameplay or real life."

_carcajou asked:

"Is this guy human?"

foreignanddomestic1 exclaimed:

"Dude did that!!! Well done, sir!"

Pat Thomas' hit song featured in GTA 6

Before the game's release, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas' hit song was featured in GTA 6.

His song Gye Wani, featuring Ebo Taylor, was among the African tracks selected for the video game's radio preview. The inclusion highlighted the enduring influence of Ghanaian highlife music beyond the African continent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh