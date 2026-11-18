The Ghana Prisons Service arrested Mohammed Yussif Zanjina at Gumbihini in Tamale after he was found wearing an unauthorised No. 4 camouflage uniform

A Rapid Response Team moved in on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, following an intelligence tip-off from a serving officer of the Service

Zanjina was handed over to the Regional Police Crime Officer for further investigations into the alleged impersonation

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by the Ghana Prisons Service after he was found wearing the Service's No. 4 camouflage uniform without authorisation in Gumbihini, a suburb of Tamale, in the Northern Region.

The Ghana Prisons Service arrested Mohammed Yussif Zanjina at Gumbihini in Tamale after he was found wearing an unauthorised No. 4 camouflage uniform. Credit: Seventy Four

Source: Getty Images

The suspect, Mohammed Yussif Zanjina, was apprehended on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, at approximately 9:50 a.m. by a Rapid Response Team acting on intelligence from an officer within the Service.

The Ghana Prisons Service announced the arrest in a Facebook post on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, stating that the intelligence prompted the team to move swiftly to the location and detain the suspect.

Following his arrest, Zanjina was brought before the Acting Second-in-Command of Tamale Central Prison, Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP) Benedict Sanziri, for initial questioning.

He was subsequently transferred to the Regional Police Crime Officer to assist with ongoing investigations into the alleged impersonation of a prison officer.

CSP Sanziri used the occasion to recognise those responsible for the arrest, commending Lance Corporal Haruna Mohammed Sherif for providing the timely intelligence that triggered the operation. He also praised the Rapid Response Team for the speed and effectiveness of their response.

"CSP Sanziri commended L/Cpl Haruna Mohammed Sherif for the timely intelligence and praised the Rapid Response Team for its swift response, which led to the arrest," the Service stated in its post.

No further details regarding Zanjina's motive for wearing the uniform were disclosed at the time of the announcement.

Prison inmates sit for teacher licensure examination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thirty-seven inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison sat for the Teacher Licensure Examination on Monday, September 14, 2026, marking a significant step in Ghana's efforts to use education as a pathway for prisoner rehabilitation.

The Ghana Prisons Service shared the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, confirming that the examination took place at the prison facility under the supervision of two external invigilators, with additional support from Prisons Service officers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh